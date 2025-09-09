Metaplanet YTD Yield Jumps Near 500% After Acquiring 136 BTC

Key Insights:

  • Metaplanet YTD reached near 500% year-to-date.
  • This announcement follows Metaplanet’s purchase of an additional 136 BTC for $15.2 million.
  • Over a 30-day period, LTH supply dropped by 241,000 BTC

Metaplanet is on track for a 500% year-to-date after reaching 487%. The firm expanded its BTC holdings with a new additional purchase of 136 BTC, while Bitcoin’s price continues to recover with steady gains.

Metaplanet announced the purchase of an additional 136 BTC for $15.2 million. With this acquisition, the company’s total holdings rose to 20,136 BTC, representing a cumulative investment of approximately $2.057 billion.

According to the filing, the average purchase price for the latest purchase was $111,000 per BTC. Furthermore, the company highlighted that its BTC yield was approaching 500%.

This metric measures shareholder value linked to the company’s Bitcoin treasury strategy. It also tracks how efficiently the plan adds more BTC to its portfolio while limiting dilution risks.

This acquisition followed last week’s purchase, in which Metaplanet secured 1,009 BTC for approximately $112 million. As a result, the company’s total holdings surpassed 20,000 BTC.

In addition, Metaplanet shareholders also approved a plan to issue up to 550 million new shares overseas, valued at $884 million. The funds will support the expansion of its BTC reserves. CEO Simon Gerovich described the move as a key step in strengthening governance and improving the company’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

Long-Term Holders Offload $26B in Bitcoin

According to new data analyzed by Maartunn of CryptoQuant, Bitcoin long-term holders (LTHs), investors who keep coins for at least six months, began selling as BTC climbed above $124,500 in August. Over a 30-day period, LTH supply dropped by 241,000 BTC, valued at about $26.8 billion at Monday’s prices.

This trend could continue to weigh on Bitcoin’s price in the weeks ahead, especially as whales sold more than 115,000 BTC during the same period.

At the same time, Bitcoin Treasury Companies now hold a record 1 million BTC, though growth has slowed noticeably over the past month.

Source: X

Data from CryptoQuant shows that Strategy’s monthly purchases fell sharply, dropping from over 134,000 BTC in November 2024 to only 3,700 BTC in August 2025.

Nonetheless, corporate adoption has significantly expanded in 2025, with more than 200 public companies now including Bitcoin in their treasuries.

Bitcoin Price Climbs Above $112,000

At the same time, Bitcoin showed renewed momentum, climbing back to $112,000. It gained 2% in the past day and nearly 8% over the week. In addition, trading volumes rose by 23%, indicating stronger investor activity as the token holds above key psychological levels.

Separately, MARA Holdings reported Bitcoin holdings valued at $5.9 billion, keeping its rank as the second-largest corporate holder after Michael Saylor’s Strategy. Despite market fluctuations, the company mined 705 BTC in August, with a daily average of 22.7 BTC.

At the same time, Strategy reported buying 4,048 BTC for $449.3 million at an average cost of $110,981 per coin last week, followed by its latest purchase of 1,955 BTC on September 8. This lifted its year-to-date BTC yield to 25.7%. Michael Saylor had hinted at this purchase during the weekend on a brief X post.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/08/metaplanet-ytd-yield-jumps-near-500-after-acquiring-136-btc/

