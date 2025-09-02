Metaplanet’s 20K BTC holdings vs. sliding stocks: Where is sentiment headed?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 14:09
Key Takeaways

Japan’s Metaplanet boosted its Bitcoin holdings to 20,000 BTC with a $112 million purchase, cementing its spot as the nation’s top corporate holder, though its stock continues to plummet.

Japan’s Metaplanet continues its aggressive Bitcoin [BTC] accumulation, purchasing an additional 1,009 BTC for approximately ¥16.48 billion ($112 million).

With this latest buy, the firm’s treasury swelled to a staggering 20,000 BTC, solidifying its position as the country’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder and sending ripples through its stock price.

Metaplanet Bitcoin holdings surge

According to its recent filing, Metaplanet purchased the latest 1,009 BTC at an average price of roughly $111,068 per coin, further expanding its treasury to 20,000 BTC.

If looked closely, Metaplanet is following a “buy the dip” strategy similar to Michael Saylor’s, widely recognized as MicroStrategy’s approach to accumulating Bitcoin.

This pushed the firm to the sixth spot globally among public companies holding Bitcoin, likely surpassing Riot Platforms, according to data from Bitcointreasuries.net.

The company also disclosed performance metrics that reflect its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

Its BTC Yield, which measures the percentage change in the ratio of total holdings to fully diluted shares outstanding, came in at 30.7% for the July–September period.

This was lower than the preceding quarter, when the yield spiked to 129.4%, but still underscored the firm’s rapid accumulation pace.

Other plans to boost Bitcoin

Metaplanet also informed shareholders about the recent exercise of its 20th series of stock acquisition rights.

Issued on the 23rd of June, the latest tranche was exercised between the 27th to the 29th of August, resulting in the issuance of more than 739 million shares, including nearly 26,000 treasury shares.

By the end of August, the company’s total issued shares had reached 751.2 million, with 11.5 million new shares exercised during the reporting window.

According to CompaniesMarketCap data on firms that hold, mine, or accept Bitcoin, Metaplanet now ranks 12th by market capitalization.

However, despite its growing Bitcoin stash, the firm’s stock performance has been under pressure.

Stock dropped 5.46% to ¥831 on 1st September, extending a nearly 7% decline from the previous week.

Will investor confidence remain?

Analysts suggest that the weakness reflects broader equity market trends rather than investor doubts about the company’s Bitcoin strategy.

Additionally, Bitcoin’s modest recovery has done little to cushion Metaplanet’s sliding stock performance.

While the company has secured its position among the largest corporate Bitcoin treasuries globally, its aggressive acquisition strategy now faces the test of market sentiment.

As the firm doubles down on its Bitcoin-first approach, its ability to maintain investor confidence amid mounting share price pressure will likely determine the sustainability of its bold treasury strategy.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/metaplanets-20k-btc-holdings-vs-sliding-stocks-where-is-sentiment-headed/

