Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Holdings Surpass 20,000 BTC

Japanese company Metaplanet has made a significant stride in its Bitcoin accumulation strategy, with its total holdings now surpassing 20,000 BTC. The company recently invested an additional 6.48 billion yen ($112 million) to acquire 1,009 BTC, solidifying its position as the sixth-largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally. This aggressive approach is part of the company’s ambitious …

