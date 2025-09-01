Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategy on the ropes after 54% decline – Details

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 16:05
Bitcoin
BTC$109,267.22+0.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018346-2.60%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02705-0.66%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05258-6.15%

Key Takeaways

Despite Bitcoin’s recent price gains, Metaplanet’s stock has fallen by 54% since June, slowing its “flywheel” strategy. This is why CEO Simon Gerovich is pursuing alternative fundraising to continue growing the company’s Bitcoin reserves.

Tokyo-listed Metaplanet, known for its aggressive Bitcoin [BTC] accumulation, is facing mounting pressure after its share price continued to slide.

Despite Bitcoin gaining by roughly 2% over the same period, Metaplanet’s shares have fallen by 54% since mid-June – Putting its capital-raising “flywheel” under strain.

For those unaware, the “flywheel” strategy is a mechanism in which a company leverages rising stock prices to secure funding through MS warrants issued to its key investor, Evo Fund. 

Metaplanet’s performance till date

Needless to say, the sharp decline has made warrant exercises less attractive, squeezing liquidity and slowing the company’s Bitcoin acquisition strategy, according to a report by Bloomberg.

According to Google Finance, the stock was also trading at 879 JPY at press time, down 2.22% in the last 24 hours and down 23.63% over the past month. Meanwhile, Metaplanet currently holds 18,991 BTC. It is now ranked as the seventh-largest public corporate Bitcoin holder. 

The firm has also set ambitious targets, with goals to expand its holdings to 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026 and 210,000 BTC by 2027.

Metaplanet’s “flywheel” strategy loses traction

Now, with its traditional “flywheel” strategy losing traction due to the recent stock decline, Gerovich is exploring alternative fundraising avenues. In fact, just recently, Metaplanet announced plans to raise approximately 130.3 billion yen ($880 million) via a public share offering in overseas markets.

Additionally, shareholders will vote on 1 September regarding the issuance of up to 555 million preferred shares. These could generate as much as 555 billion yen ($3.7 billion).

In an interview with Bloomberg, Gerovich described the preferred shares as a “defensive mechanism,” enabling capital infusion without diluting common shareholders if the stock continues to fall.

Gerovich noted,

These shares are expected to offer up to 6% annual dividends and are initially capped at 25% of the firm’s Bitcoin holdings. This would potentially attract Japanese investors seeking yield in a low-interest environment.

Why are analysts cautious?

However, many analysts remain cautious as Metaplanet’s market value now sits at roughly twice the value of its Bitcoin holdings, down from a “Bitcoin premium” of over eight times in June.

For instance, Natixis analyst Eric Benoist noted, 

Adam Livingston added, 

In conclusion, Technical analyst Vincent put it best when he said,

These developments come on the back of the company preparing for its inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index. CEO Gerovich believes this as an “important milestone” in Metaplanet’s mission to strengthen its position as a leading Bitcoin treasury firm. 

Next: Whales scoop $962 mln XRP in 2 weeks: Is $4 closer than you think?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/metaplanets-bitcoin-strategy-on-the-ropes-after-54-decline-details/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator

Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator

Nauru has become the first Pacific nation to establish a dedicated regulatory authority for virtual assets. The Pacific nation of Nauru passed legislation on June 17 to create the Command Ridge Virtual Asset Authority, an autonomous body that will oversee…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0722+1.69%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1054-3.24%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 20:45
Partager
CNBC: Stablecoins may become an important source of funds for the US government and a new tool to make up for the deficit

CNBC: Stablecoins may become an important source of funds for the US government and a new tool to make up for the deficit

PANews reported on June 21 that according to CNBC, stablecoins may become a new tool for U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant to make up for the country's deficit. Bessant previously praised
U
U$0.0148-15.90%
MAY
MAY$0.043-4.03%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0722+1.69%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 21:47
Partager
Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

On-chain analiz platformu Lookonchain tarafından paylaşılan verilere göre, uzun süredir piyasada hareket etmeyen bir “Bitcoin balinası” yeniden dikkat çekici bir işlem gerçekleştirdi. Bitcoin Balinasından Dev Hamle: 2.000 BTC Satıp 48.942 ETH Aldı Söz konusu balina, son dört saat içinde 2.000 adet Bitcoin’i (yaklaşık 215 milyon dolar) satarak, aynı değerle 48.942 adet Ethereum (ETH) satın aldı. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Bitcoin
BTC$109,307.18+0.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018346-2.60%
Ethereum
ETH$4,439.19-0.41%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/01 15:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator

CNBC: Stablecoins may become an important source of funds for the US government and a new tool to make up for the deficit

Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

Sonic Labs Secures Approval for $200M Expansion into US Traditional Finance

Bitcoin slides to $107K as whales offload $4B over weekend