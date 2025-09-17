Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/17 21:31
Union
U$0.01334-21.58%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,613.63-0.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08709-3.53%
Movement
MOVE$0.1242-10.64%
Triathon
GROW$0.043+72.00%
  • Metaplanet’s $15M move targets Bitcoin growth with U.S. subsidiary.
  • Miami subsidiary aims to supercharge Metaplanet’s bitcoin income strategy.
  • Metaplanet increases holdings to $2.3 billion, accelerating U.S. expansion.

Metaplanet (MTPLF), the Tokyo-listed firm focused on bitcoin treasury management, has unveiled plans to establish a new U.S. subsidiary, Metaplanet Income Corp. The Miami-based subsidiary is meant to boost the company’s income generation strategy in Bitcoin, mainly through derivatives and other financial-related activities.


The new entity will be independent of Metaplanet’s core bitcoin holdings, and therefore, strategic risks can be managed with an initial investment of $15 million. This relocation indicates that the company intends to grow its bitcoin-oriented business, which has already demonstrated remarkable growth since it was launched towards the end of 2024.


Also Read: The Secret Behind $RLUSD’s Success: Building a Stablecoin for the Global Economy


Capitalizing on Bitcoin Growth

The launch of Metaplanet Income Corp. is a direct response to the increasing success of Metaplanet’s bitcoin operations, which have generated consistent revenue and net income. According to CEO Simon Gerovich, this new subsidiary will be a growth driver, enabling the company to increase its capacity to generate income in the cryptocurrency arena.


Earlier this year, the company declared a $5 billion investment program to finance its subsidiary in the United States. Besides, Metaplanet has increased its capital by raising $1.4 billion in an international offering, which is well above its initial $880 million target. This is supposed to expedite Metaplanet’s bitcoin acquisition process and make it one of the biggest corporate bitcoin holders in the world, along with such large players as the Bitcoin treasury company, led by Michael Saylor.


Strategic Leadership in U.S. Expansion

Metaplanet’s new U.S. subsidiary will be led by CEO Simon Gerovich, with directors Dylan LeClair and Darren Winia also playing key roles in the venture. The company’s bitcoin holdings have grown to 20,136 BTC, valued at over $2.3 billion. Metaplanet’s decision to diversify and expand into the U.S. market reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening its position within the global bitcoin ecosystem.


The company further highlighted its commitment to transparency and said it would give more disclosures as stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange regulations. Metaplanet’s growth strategy and global expansion are expected to continue driving the company’s influence in the fast-evolving world of corporate bitcoin treasury management.


Also Read: Trending: Teucrium’s CEO XRP Comment Sparks Excitement


The post Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy appeared first on 36Crypto.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$232.8-1.75%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-6.52%
XRP
XRP$3.0135-0.60%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
Partager
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06345+0.34%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.4364-2.28%
FORM
FORM$1.8974-4.88%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Partager
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01322-2.79%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02309-2.07%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001843-1.65%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams