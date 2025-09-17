Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy

Metaplanet’s $15M move targets Bitcoin growth with U.S. subsidiary.

Metaplanet (MTPLF), the Tokyo-listed firm focused on bitcoin treasury management, has unveiled plans to establish a new U.S. subsidiary, Metaplanet Income Corp. The Miami-based subsidiary is meant to boost the company’s income generation strategy in Bitcoin, mainly through derivatives and other financial-related activities.

The new entity will be independent of Metaplanet’s core bitcoin holdings, and therefore, strategic risks can be managed with an initial investment of $15 million. This relocation indicates that the company intends to grow its bitcoin-oriented business, which has already demonstrated remarkable growth since it was launched towards the end of 2024.

Capitalizing on Bitcoin Growth

The launch of Metaplanet Income Corp. is a direct response to the increasing success of Metaplanet’s bitcoin operations, which have generated consistent revenue and net income. According to CEO Simon Gerovich, this new subsidiary will be a growth driver, enabling the company to increase its capacity to generate income in the cryptocurrency arena.

Earlier this year, the company declared a $5 billion investment program to finance its subsidiary in the United States. Besides, Metaplanet has increased its capital by raising $1.4 billion in an international offering, which is well above its initial $880 million target. This is supposed to expedite Metaplanet’s bitcoin acquisition process and make it one of the biggest corporate bitcoin holders in the world, along with such large players as the Bitcoin treasury company, led by Michael Saylor.

Strategic Leadership in U.S. Expansion

Metaplanet’s new U.S. subsidiary will be led by CEO Simon Gerovich, with directors Dylan LeClair and Darren Winia also playing key roles in the venture. The company’s bitcoin holdings have grown to 20,136 BTC, valued at over $2.3 billion. Metaplanet’s decision to diversify and expand into the U.S. market reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening its position within the global bitcoin ecosystem.

The company further highlighted its commitment to transparency and said it would give more disclosures as stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange regulations. Metaplanet’s growth strategy and global expansion are expected to continue driving the company’s influence in the fast-evolving world of corporate bitcoin treasury management.

