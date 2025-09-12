Metaverse ‘still has a heartbeat’ as NFT sales jump 27% in August

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/12 11:21
Moonveil
MORE$0.09682-4.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01451+2.47%
Wink
LIKE$0.010474-0.47%
MAY
MAY$0.04448+3.58%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02798-0.24%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.00707-52.35%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004427+0.20%

DappRadar analyst Sara Gherghelas said the metaverse may not be dead, after recording its second consecutive month of heightened activity.

Metaverse-related non-fungible token sales rose 27% in August from the month prior, suggesting people could be “slowly sneaking back into virtual worlds,” according to an analyst from DappRadar. 

There was $6.5 million in metaverse trading volume across August, down slightly from July but coming from 13,927 sales, representing a 27% increase from last month, according to the report published on Thursday. 

“It’s the 2nd month of steady activity, hinting that users may be slowly returning to virtual worlds like Sandbox, Mocaverse, Otherside and Decentraland,” it wrote on X. 

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
Bubblemaps
BMT$0.06724-0.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01448+2.33%
TONCOIN
TON$3.205-0.21%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:08
Partager
Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was surging higher Thursday, driven by excitement over the upcoming exchange-traded fund listing and macroeconomic tailwinds.read more
SIX
SIX$0.02147-0.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09701-4.03%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26151+4.73%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 12:23
Partager
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.33687-0.61%
Partager
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets

Spartans Draws Users With 300% Bonus, While Unibet Targets Poker Events and Bovada Focuses on Football Action