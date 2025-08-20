MetaWin Announces $1.3 Million NFT Holder Exclusive Giveaway

London, United Kingdom, August 20th, 2025, Chainwire

MetaWin today announced the launch of the MetaWinners Millionaire, an NFT exclusive prize event with a guaranteed $1.3 million prize pool. The event will take place on September 30, 2025, and will see one NFT holder awarded $1 million, with an additional $300,000 distributed among other winners.

Enter now for a chance to win $1.3 Million in in the MetaWinners Millionaire

In an industry first, no entries will be available for purchase. The only path to participation is through ownership of a MetaWinners NFT, making this competition fully exclusive to the community. Any single holder of a MetaWinners NFT could be selected as the $1 million winner. With only 10,000 NFTs in circulation, the odds of securing the top prize are 1 in 10,000.

Since its launch in December, MetaWinners has emerged as one of the most innovative NFT projects globally. Combining Hollywood level artwork with real world utility, the project has already delivered millions of dollars in prizes to holders, while its NFT floor price has increased tenfold.

The MetaWinners Millionaire sets a new benchmark in NFT utility, offering the most significant single cash prize ever guaranteed to an NFT holder. It further establishes MetaWinners as a category defining project in the digital asset space.

Event Date: September 30, 2025

Total Prize Pool: $1.3 million

Top Prize: $1 million to a single winner

Eligibility: MetaWinners NFT holders only

For more information, users can visit MetaWin.com

About Metawin

MetaWin is the premier platform for on-chain prize competitions and instant win games, offering a diverse range of entertaining challenges for users to enjoy. By harnessing cutting-edge blockchain technology, MetaWin provides a transparent, fair, and secure gaming environment, making it the go-to destination for blockchain enthusiasts and gamers alike.

About Metawinners

The MetaWinners NFT collection is a super premium collection of 10,000 individual art pieces, designed by Terraform Labs, the top concept art studio behind projects such as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Avatar 2, Thor and Destiny 2.

MetaWinners NFT’s aren’t just futuristic in design; they will form part of holders’ Metawin identity and act as a personal badge of honor throughout the entire Web3 ecosystem.

