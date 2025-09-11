Meteora Protocol Prepares for October 2025 Token Generation Event

Key Highlights
- Meteora TGE set for October 2025 with robust pre-launch infrastructure.
- Dynamic Bonding Curve and DAMM V2 enhance liquidity and token flexibility.
- Airdrop Claim tool simplifies token distribution directly from pools.
Meteora Protocol Prepares for October 2025 TGE
The Meteora protocol team announced that the token generation event (TGE) is scheduled for October 2025. Leading up to the TGE, developers are working to enhance project infrastructure over several weeks to ensure smooth operations.
Meteora is a yield protocol in the Solana ecosystem developed by the Jupiter team. Its key feature is a dynamic liquidity system that adapts distribution to market conditions, allowing users to benefit from efficient and flexible pools.
Dynamic Tools and Pre-TGE Preparations
Over the past months, the team focused on the Dynamic Bonding Curve (DBC) and Dynamic Automated Market Maker V2 (DAMM V2), which support flexible-price token launches and more efficient pool creation. These tools have already enabled launchpads such as Believe, Bags, and daos.fun.
The first season has concluded, with the calculation and distribution of points completed. The next phase, pre-TGE, will focus on preparing the infrastructure for high user load and ensuring the Dynamic Positions model is reliable. This model allows users to manage their liquidity positions efficiently.
The team also introduced a new tool — Airdrop Claim, allowing users to receive tokens directly from pools as part of distributions. This mechanism will also be used during the MET asset TGE to streamline token allocation.
The Meteora team emphasized that while pre-TGE preparations are critical, the process is structured to ensure that the protocol remains rock solid for its October 2025 launch.
Source: https://coinpaper.com/10980/meteora-protocol-prepares-for-october-2025-tge