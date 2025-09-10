Mexico targets Asian nations in new 2026 budget tariff plan

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 15:50
Moonveil
MORE$0.10267+1.26%
Boost
BOOST$0.10071-2.09%

Mexico’s Ministry of Finance submitted its 2026 budget proposal today. The proposal includes tariffs on countries that do not have trade agreements with the North American country. The tariffs target countries mainly from Asia. 

Although China was not directly mentioned, the budget plan tariffs will primarily affect countries with no trade agreements with Mexico, most of which are from Asia. The Mexican Treasury Secretary Edgar Amador said the tariffs will follow World Trade Organization (WTO) guidelines. He added that the government would carefully evaluate potential impacts on production and consumer prices to avoid market disruptions. 

Mexico’s tariffs target Asian countries

President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration continues to face challenges in trade negotiations with the U.S. Trump administration amid the announcement. Washington threatened earlier this year to expand the 25% tariffs on some of  Mexico’s products not covered by the free trade agreement between them and Canada. Edgar Amador, Treasury Secretary, acknowledged that the new proposal unfolds amid the discussion and future commercial conversations with the U.S. He, however, insisted that the primary aim of the policy is to strengthen domestic consumption, protect Mexican industries, and reduce trade deficits. 

Mexico had already incorporated such measures in December last year. The government imposed tariffs on specific imports, such as textiles, and increased operations to seize counterfeit and pirated goods, many of which originated from Asia. Some officials described the measure as a way to safeguard national industries from unfair competition.    

China strongly opposed the new proposal, which had been rumoured for months and prompted a formal response from the Asian country. Beijing responded in August before the official announcement of the proposal, when Guo Jiakun, a Chinese government spokesman, said the idea unfairly targeted Chinese products. 

Sheinbaum’s administration tariffs represent a domestic and international balancing act. They present the local industries with a pledge to reduce dependency on imports and promote national self-sufficiency. The decision coincides with the U.S. demands to present a united front against Beijing.

The proposal is widely supported in the country and is expected to pass, with Mexico’s governing party holding a majority in both chambers. The popularity virtually guarantees approval of the 2026 budget and import tax provisions. 

Amador urges local industries to prioritize self-reliance

Amador reiterated that his country cannot ignore the need to reinforce its internal market. He added that the tariff will enhance domestic production and consumption while balancing Mexico’s international obligations. 

Cryptopolitan reported previously that the United States is preparing to reopen the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which could lead to a confrontation with its neighbors. Trump has already reimposed tariffs on the two countries, citing drug trafficking concerns. According to the report, the automotive industry is the most affected despite exemptions from USMCA-compliant goods.  

Trump granted the North American country another 90-day extension on some tariffs, with demands directed at the Sheinbaum administration for more vigorous drug enforcement tied to trade relief. This follows Mexico’s threats to take strong measures if a fair agreement is not reached, following the U.S. threats to impose a 30% tariff on Mexican imports. The U.S. also planned to impose a 17% tariff on fresh tomatoes, which Mexico supplies to approximately two-thirds of U.S. consumption. 

The Mexican President insisted that no other country could substitute Mexican tomatoes in the American market and announced measures to support farmers in mitigating tariff risks. Sheinbaum’s administration appears determined to pursue measures it views as necessary to protect its national economy.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

PANews reported on September 10th that according to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence-related stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, driven by Nebius Group's $17.4 billion GPU supply agreement with Microsoft. The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) rose 12% to a record high of $33.13. The ETF has risen 44% year-to-date, surpassing its listing price of approximately $30. Year-to-date, the fund's top two holdings have been particularly strong performers: IREN (IREN) has surged 188%, while Cipher Mining (CIFR) has gained 90%. WGMI manages $175.7 million in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. The AI boom has also boosted Oracle (ORCL), which surged 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
Boom
BOOM$0.011238+55.86%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2011-8.50%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 18:33
Partager
Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

The market focuses on stablecoins, AI and crypto reserve businesses; the crypto AI project Freysa AI completed a $30 million financing through its affiliated entity Eternis AI, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and Selini Capital.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1483-9.01%
Partager
PANews2025/06/02 11:31
Partager
The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

OpenAI's GPT-5 promised groundbreaking AI improvements. But instead, the reaction was loud and negative. Reddit threads, TechRadar reviews, and forums were full of frustration.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1483-9.01%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/10 15:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan zegt dat banken betere rente moeten aanhouden tegen stablecoins