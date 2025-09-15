MiCA, France considers halting EU passporting: risk of fragmentation for crypto licenses

The possible suspension of passporting by France is putting pressure on the MiCA framework just as the rules for crypto service providers come into effect in the EU.
In a recent statement, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) declared “We do not exclude the possibility of refusing the EU passport,” a move internally described as an “atomic weapon” for the market, as reported by Reuters (September 15, 2025).
The hypothesis aims to bridge the asymmetries in the application of the regulation among Member States and to curb the so-called “regulatory shopping”; the operational framework and coordination mechanisms are also described by ESMA MiCA.
The Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) – Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 (EUR-Lex) – introduces a single authorization for Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASP), accompanied by a “passport” valid in all 27 EU countries.
Essentially, an operator authorized in the home state can offer cross-border services upon notification to the authorities of the host states, ensuring harmonized standards and coordinated supervision at the European level. In this context, the predictability of the rules is a pillar for market integration.
According to data and public monitoring produced by authorities and industry analysts, the transitional regime provided by MiCA (up to 18 months for pre-existing authorizations) has created a concentration of applications in certain countries.
Market operators and regulatory observers report that practical divergences particularly concern cybersecurity requirements, disclosure, and resourcing for compliance, elements that justify the debate on stricter coordination at the EU level.
France, along with Austria and Italy in various European forums, is pushing for more centralized supervision of major crypto platforms.
Specifically, the authorities are calling for greater control over cybersecurity and operational resilience, transparency on activities outside the EU and cross-border flows, as well as a review of procedures for new token issuances, with stricter disclosure profiles.
According to Paris, a more rigorous approach would help avoid arbitrage between Member States where national authorizations are too lenient. That said, the stated goal remains the effective alignment of standards.
Passporting allows a CASP authorized in one Member State to operate in the rest of the EU without having to apply for new local licenses, while still complying with notification and update obligations towards the authorities of the host States.
However, if significant risks or supervisory deficiencies arise, a State can adopt temporary and proportionate measures to limit operations on its territory, in coordination with the lead authority and ESMA.
It should be noted that France has hinted that this leverage might be used selectively until certain application gaps of MiCA are clarified.
The AMF, led by Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani, has indicated the possibility of denying the EU passport in targeted cases, describing the option as “very complex” but potentially necessary to avoid arbitrage between jurisdictions, as reported by Reuters. Indeed, for Paris, consistency in enforcement remains a key point.
ESMA reiterates the goal of a consistent and harmonized application of MiCA, with the adoption of technical standards, Q&A sessions, and peer reviews to level the quality of national supervision (ESMA newsroom and document register). That said, coordination with national authorities remains the operational cornerstone.
In the sector, various operators highlight the risk of regulatory uncertainty if each State were to adopt different thresholds of intervention; at the same time, stricter oversight is seen as a lever to strengthen investor confidence and market stability. (Note: recent official statements from operators or associations are needed for a direct quote).
The debate has also been fueled by checks on the quality of authorizations in certain jurisdictions. A peer review published by ESMA highlighted that the Maltese authority MFSA has “partially met expectations” in a case of authorization related to the crypto sector, recommending greater diligence in assessing pending issues at the time of authorization and more intense monitoring of applications. Visit the MFSA news site and the ESMA document register for official texts and updates.
Transparency notes: the AMF statement mentioned at the beginning was reported by Reuters on September 15, 2025 (link included). The updated key dates are: entry into force of MiCA provisions for CASP on December 30, 2024, application of certain rules for stablecoins from June 30, 2024, and transitional period until July 1, 2026 (art. 143(3)). References to ESMA peer reviews and MFSA documents are linked to their respective official registers for direct consultation.