Michael Longfellow Parts With ‘SNL’ In Surprising Move

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 07:47
MemeCore
M$0.42888-0.01%
Threshold
T$0.0165+0.79%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4633+1.11%
GET
GET$0.009363-4.17%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+3.31%

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Episode 1882 — Pictured: (l-r) Michael Longfellow and anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday, May 3, 2025 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Michael Longfellow won’t be returning for a fourth season at Saturday Night Live.

The 31-year-old stand-up comedian has parted ways with the show, multiple outlets confirmed Thursday. He’s the third cast member to depart this week, following announcements by Devon Walker and Emil Wakim—and his exit might be the most surprising one yet.

From his debut on the program in 2022, Longfellow was considered by SNL obsessives to be a worthy potential successor to Colin Jost and Michael Che at the “Weekend Update” desk. The comedian joined Che and Jost frequently on the segment, delivering charismatic hot takes as himself or one-off characters like Michelangelo’s David and Punxsutawney Phil.

LateNighter reported Longfellow had screen-tested to be a “Weekend Update” co-anchor earlier this year.

Whether Longfellow’s departure has anything to do with the future of “Weekend Update” remains to be seen. The comedian has yet to comment publicly on the news.

Unlike Longfellow, Walker and Wakim broke their departure news themselves on Instagram.

“it was a gut punch of a call to get but i’m so grateful for my time there,” Wakim wrote.

“…every time i scanned into the building i would think how insane it is to get to work there. it was the most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience of my life and i will miss it dearly and all the brilliant people that work there that made it feel like a home.”

“Me and the show did three years together,” Walker said. “Sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell.”

It’s worth noting the considerable common ground between Longfellow, Walker and Wakim. All three are stand-up comedians rather than improv/sketch performers, and all three are relatively recent hires—a surprising trend at a time when the show’s cast is driven by veterans of five years or more, including Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Mikey Day and Kenan Thompson.

Beyond the cast, additional departures at “SNL” ahead of the new season include writers Celeste Yim and Rosebud Baker.

In a recent interview with Puck, Michaels indicated there would be big changes to the show’s personnel following season 50, which saw the show avoiding major disruptions to focus on the election year and its anniversary celebration.

Asked if he felt “pressure to reinvent this season,” Michaels responded, “Yeah, for sure.”

Per Michaels, just one cast member is confirmed to return thus far: James Austin Johnson, who has portrayed President Trump on the show since 2021.

“SNL” will premiere its 51st season on October 4.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/davepaulson/2025/08/28/michael-longfellow-parts-with-snl-in-surprising-move/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Whale moves are shaping the crypto market once again, with massive purchases sparking new debates about which assets will dominate the next bull cycle. Both Chainlink and Ethereum have seen multi-million-dollar inflows from large holders, highlighting their role as favorites heading into 2025. Yet beyond these giants, investors are starting to talk about a rising […] Continue Reading: Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002602+13.13%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08498+2.52%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0995+6.18%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 07:20
Partager
This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

Little Pepe presale gains traction as a meme-powered Layer-2 contender eyeing top-10 status. #partnercontent
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01325+0.07%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02772--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:56
Partager
A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?

A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?

In the context of yield compression and bear market in the crypto market, how can investors manage risks and adjust strategies to avoid falling into the trap of blindly chasing returns.
Partager
PANews2025/04/07 14:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet