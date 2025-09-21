Michael Saylor: Bitcoin may appreciate at an average annual rate of nearly 29% over the next 20 years

PANews reported on September 21st that according to CoinDesk, Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor stated in a recent podcast interview that Bitcoin's recent flat price performance is a sign of strength, not weakness. The market is in a consolidation phase, long-term holders are selling some of their holdings, while institutional investors are preparing for larger allocations. The fact that volatility is fading is a very good sign. Looking ahead, Michael Saylor likened the rise of Bitcoin treasury companies to the early days of the petrochemical industry. During this chaotic but transformative decade, a variety of products, business models, and wealth have emerged. He predicts that Bitcoin will appreciate at an average annual rate of nearly 29% over the next two decades, driving the emergence of new credit and equity instruments. PANews reported on September 21st that according to CoinDesk, Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor stated in a recent podcast interview that Bitcoin's recent flat price performance is a sign of strength, not weakness. The market is in a consolidation phase, long-term holders are selling some of their holdings, while institutional investors are preparing for larger allocations. The fact that volatility is fading is a very good sign. Looking ahead, Michael Saylor likened the rise of Bitcoin treasury companies to the early days of the petrochemical industry. During this chaotic but transformative decade, a variety of products, business models, and wealth have emerged. He predicts that Bitcoin will appreciate at an average annual rate of nearly 29% over the next two decades, driving the emergence of new credit and equity instruments.