Michael Saylor: Bitcoin will outperform the S&P 500 for the “infinite future”

PANews reported on August 10th that according to Cointelegraph, Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), said in an interview with Bloomberg: "I think there's a wave of innovation happening across the crypto economy, and that's good for everyone in the digital asset space." Saylor also noted that the number of companies holding Bitcoin has increased from approximately 60 to 160 over the past six months. "So I'm all in on Bitcoin." Saylor predicted that Bitcoin will outperform the S&P 500 for the "infinite future."

Strategy is the largest public Bitcoin treasury, holding 628,791 Bitcoins, valued at approximately $74.15 billion, according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET. MARA Holdings, ranked second, holds approximately 50,639 Bitcoins, more than 12 times less than Strategy.