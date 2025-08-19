Michael Saylor Buys the Bitcoin Dip

Michael Saylor isn’t letting a six-figure Bitcoin price tag slow him down. The Strategy co-founder signaled that the firm has scooped up more BTC as the market cools from its recent euphoric peak. Bitcoin currently trades around $116,000–117,000, down from its all-time high of $124,000 set just last week.

Strategy just bought 430 BTC for $51.4 million on Monday, bringing its total holdings to 629,376 BTC—a stash now valued at a staggering $74.8 billion. According to SaylorTracker, those buys have paid off spectacularly: Strategy is sitting on over $28 billion in unrealized gains, up more than 60% on its cumulative investment.

Strategy has acquired 430 BTC for ~$51.4 million, Source: X

The Reluctant Bitcoin ETF

For years, Strategy has acted as the de facto Bitcoin proxy for investors locked out of direct BTC exposure—whether because of regulatory mandates on institutions or retail investors who don’t want the hassle of self-custody. In effect, Saylor created a corporate workaround long before the SEC begrudgingly allowed spot Bitcoin ETFs.

The company pioneered the corporate treasury Bitcoin strategy, a move once derided as reckless but now copied widely. Even “altcoin treasury” companies have popped up, trying to mimic Strategy’s playbook but with coins that lack Bitcoin’s staying power.

Saylor, predictably, isn’t losing sleep over them. Speaking to Bloomberg in August, he waved off competition:

“I still think the vast majority of the capital flowing into the space is flowing into Bitcoin. We’ve gone from about 60 companies capitalizing on Bitcoin to 160 companies just in the past six months; so, I’m laser-like focused on Bitcoin.”

In other words, while others are playing with shiny distractions, Saylor is sticking to his one true asset.

Post-Trump Accumulation Spree

If Saylor’s critics thought the company’s BTC strategy was aggressive before, the pace since Donald Trump’s election in November 2024 has been blistering. In just nine months, Strategy has purchased 376,726 BTC, more than doubling its holdings. For perspective, it took the company over four years to acquire its first 252,220 BTC.

That acceleration has turned Strategy into a Bitcoin black hole, sucking up supply and giving it a moat that competitors can’t bridge. Per BitcoinTreasuries.net, the firm’s holdings are now larger than the combined top ten corporate treasuries—an astonishing feat of accumulation.

From Corporate Gamble to Market Phenomenon

When Strategy first bought Bitcoin in 2020, skeptics scoffed. But the company’s share price has since risen nearly 2,600%, transforming it into one of the hottest tickers for institutional and retail investors alike. The market doesn’t just value Strategy as a business—it values it as a synthetic Bitcoin ETF with a cult leader at the helm.

So when Michael Saylor hints at “buying the dip,” markets listen. The man has proven that relentless conviction—and billions in corporate cash—can reshape both a company’s destiny and Bitcoin’s adoption curve.

Bitcoin has corrected sharply after hitting a new all-time high last week, Source: Bitcoin Liquid Index

 

