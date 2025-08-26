Michael Saylor continues to dilute MSTR after modifying promise

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 03:31
Bitcoin
BTC$109,724.62-2.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09588-4.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018683-8.80%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000004119-11.98%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002667+50.42%

Michael Saylor has taken immediate advantage of his modified promise about diluting common shareholders with today’s massive increase in the supply of Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy (MSTR). This morning, he announced 875,301 more shares sold of MSTR under his at-the-market (ATM) offering.

Those sales would have been prohibited under slide 96 of the company’s original Q2 2025 earnings presentation. For a few weeks, the company stated unequivocally, “We will not issue MSTR below 2.5x mNAV except to pay interest and dividends.”

As of publication time, the Enterprise Value mNAV of MSTR is 1.59x.

Fortunately for Saylor, that sentence was erased from the revised, August 18 version. The new promise allows Strategy the freedom to dilute shareholders in order to “provide greater flexibility in executing our capital markets strategy.”

What that vague revision means, in practice, is that the company was able to issue more MSTR below 2.5x mNAV today.

MSTR dilution to “provide greater flexibility”

According to a detailed July 31 explanation by company executives that they no longer stand behind, selling MSTR at a multiple-to-Net Asset Value (mNAV) between 1x and 2.5x is not an effective way to accrue bitcoin per share to shareholders on a dilution-adjusted basis for the long term.

Apparently, greater flexibility in executing their capital markets strategy is now more important. It certainly raised $309 million more dollars for the business to use.

Read more: MicroStrategy abandons MSTR dilution promise after mNAV drop

This morning, Saylor announced that dilutive offering as well as preferred share sales. Altogether, this round of dilution across the company’s various classes of securities allowed the company to purchase an additional $356.9 million worth of bitcoin (BTC).

Since one week ago, the price of MSTR is down 4.8%—slightly worse than the 3.2% decline in the price of BTC itself. Most investors derive the value of MSTR not from the company’s earnings but rather from its BTC holdings.

Going forward, Strategy has provided guidance that it will continue to dilute MSTR between a 1x and 2.5x mNAV “when otherwise deemed advantageous to the company.”

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/michael-saylor-continues-to-dilute-mstr-after-modifying-promise/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

The non-fungible token market has seen a rebound in 2025, marked by a significant increase in market capitalization and trading sales volumes, driven by strong [...]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-10.16%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.10028+11.16%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/08/25 19:46
Partager
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001646-4.74%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2306-9.31%
MAY
MAY$0.04534-4.88%
Partager
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Partager
U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

TLDR Banks Warn Stablecoin Rules May Trigger $6.6T Deposit Outflow Crypto Yields Stir Panic as U.S. Banks Fight Stablecoin Edge GENIUS Act Sparks Clash Over Fair Play in Deposit Markets Stablecoin Loophole Could Drain Trillions, Say U.S. Banks Banking Giants Push Back on Crypto’s Rising Yield Advantage U.S. banks have issued a warning over proposed [...] The post U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.01224-26.48%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0434-6.04%
Edge
EDGE$0.51598-6.34%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/26 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

Charles Hoskinson Unveils Plans to Bring Cardano and XRP Closer

Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Yields Could Drain Bank Deposits