Michael Saylor Flips on MSTR Stock Issuance Rules As Strategy Loses Bitcoin Premium

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 14:45
In a month, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor has relaxed the company’s financing rule for MSTR stock issuance, for purchasing more Bitcoin. This comes amid the stock underperformance over the past few months, thereby losing the premium over Bitcoin it once enjoyed. As per the latest revision, the company will issue stock under the mNAV of 2.5 to fund its latest BTC purchases.

Michael Saylor Eases Strategy Stock Issuance

Within three weeks, Michael Saylor is easing the funding limits for MSTR stock issuance to fund his new Bitcoin purchases. In late July, Strategy assured investors it would avoid issuing new shares at a price below 2.5 times the value of its Bitcoin holdings. Saylor dubs it as the “mNAV premium,” which has crashed from 3.4x since November 24, to now at 1.6x.

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shareholders have long argued against the share dilution. However, the management has justified the recent flip by calling it “management flexibility,” as per the Bloomberg report. The change provides Saylor greater flexibility to raise cash and cover expenses as the company’s formerly large premium over its Bitcoin holdings narrows.

The recent flip in the stand comes after MicroStrategy purchased Bitcoins, worth $51 million, on Monday, August 18. Over the past few weeks, the pace of BTC purchases has dropped from billions to a few million dollars as MicroStrategy’s market value-to-Bitcoin holdings ratio (mNAV) fell below 2.5x, a bearish signal for the MSTR stock.

Acknowledging this shift, Saylor revised his strategy to allow issuing additional MSTR shares even when mNAV is below the 2.5x threshold. This marks a reversal from his earlier stand, of not opting for share dilution.  Brian Dobson, managing director for Disruptive Technology Equity Research at Clear Street said:

Strategy Shares Under Pressure As BTC Declines

Over the past four months, MSTR stock has been trading at the same level at around $360, and has failed to get enough traction. On the other hand, with BTC price hitting fresh all-time highs, it has led to a drop in the premium gap. As per popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez, MSTR share price is forming a classic head-and-shoulder pattern. Thus, falling under $360, could lead to a further drop to $300.

MSTR Stock Forms Head-and-Shoulders PatternMSTR Stock Forms Head-and-Shoulders PatternSource: Ali Martinez

Furthermore, Vanguard has also offloaded its MSTR shareholding by 10% during Q2. With the volatility in the stock price curbing fast, retail participation has also dropped as a result.

coingape

Bhushan Akolkar

Bhushan is a seasoned crypto writer with over eight years of experience spanning more than 10,000 contributions across multiple platforms like CoinGape, CoinSpeaker, Bitcoinist, Crypto News Flash, and others. Being a Fintech enthusiast, he loves reporting across Crypto, Blockchain, DeFi, Global Macros with a keen understanding in financial markets.   He is committed to continuous learning and stays motivated by sharing the knowledge he acquires. In his free time, Bhushan enjoys reading thriller fiction novels and occasionally explores his culinary skills.

Bhushan has a bachelors degree in electronics engineering, however, his interest in finance and economics drives him to crypto and blockchain.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/michael-saylor-flips-on-mstr-stock-issuance-rules-as-strategy-loses-bitcoin-premium/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager
