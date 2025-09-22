Michael Saylor Hints at More Bitcoin Buys as MSTR Stock Hits New Low

TLDR

MicroStrategy holds 638,985 BTC worth over $73.9 billion despite stock drop.

638,985 MSTR stock fell 16% to $323, reaching a five-month low.

Latest BTC buys include 1,955 BTC at $114,562 and 525 BTC at $111,196.

Saylor claims bots are spreading negativity to benefit short sellers.

MicroStrategy’s stock has dropped to its lowest point in five months, yet Michael Saylor is doubling down on Bitcoin. While shares of the company fell by over 16%, Saylor made it clear that the firm has no plans to shift its current strategy. Instead, he hinted at more Bitcoin purchases ahead, saying market volatility will not affect their long-term vision. The company now holds over 638,000 BTC.

MicroStrategy Stock Falls as Bitcoin Holdings Grow

MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) stock has fallen to $323 as of September 22, 2025, a drop of 16% from recent highs. The stock is now at its lowest price in five months, while Bitcoin has only seen an 8% pullback from its peak.

Despite this, the company has not changed its Bitcoin acquisition plan. Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has continued to promote Bitcoin as the core of the business. Speaking to podcaster Natalie Brunell, he said Bitcoin remains a long-term asset worth holding.

Saylor noted that volatility in both equity and crypto markets is not new. He stressed that the company remains focused on its plan, even as critics raise concerns over the financial model. “We’re committed to acquiring Bitcoin whether the market is up or down,” he said during the interview.

Latest Acquisitions Push Bitcoin Holdings to 638,985 BTC

MicroStrategy now holds 638,985 BTC. The company has spent $47 billion on Bitcoin with an average price of $73,913 per coin. The latest purchases include 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million at $114,562 each, and 525 BTC for $60.2 million at $111,196 each.

These recent acquisitions come despite the fall in Bitcoin’s price from a peak of $113,000 to under $108,000. Saylor said the company aims to keep buying when prices dip, seeing it as a chance to strengthen their position.

Strategy’s approach remains unchanged since the start of its Bitcoin focus. Large purchases are made regularly, often during pullbacks in the market. The company has now become the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin globally.

Saylor Blames Short Sellers for Negative Sentiment

Michael Saylor accused short sellers of targeting the company through coordinated digital campaigns. He claimed bots are being used to spread doubt about MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin strategy.

In his view, these negative messages are not coming from real investors or analysts. Instead, he believes digital marketing firms are being paid to deploy bots that post critical comments across social media.

“These attacks are coordinated and artificial,” Saylor said. He explained that the goal is to create an image of widespread concern to influence the stock price.

Veteran short seller Jim Chanos responded by dismissing the claims. Chanos said the reasons behind his short positions are clear and based on the company’s financial risk exposure. He added that investors are free to draw their own conclusions without relying on bots.

Strategy to Stay the Course Despite Market Pressure

Saylor made it clear that market criticism will not lead to a change in direction. The company will continue to use its balance sheet to buy Bitcoin and build its position.

He stated that the goal remains long-term accumulation, not short-term gains. Saylor also mentioned that future acquisitions are likely, especially during periods when Bitcoin prices fall.

MicroStrategy’s strategy has made it a major player in the crypto space. While its stock has seen pressure, the company shows no signs of scaling back. As of now, Saylor says they are watching the market and will act when the time is right.

The post Michael Saylor Hints at More Bitcoin Buys as MSTR Stock Hits New Low appeared first on CoinCentral.