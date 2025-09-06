The post Michael Saylor Joins Bloomberg Billionaires Index Despite S&P Slip appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Michael Saylor, the co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), continues to make headlines in the business and crypto world, with his company and personal ventures attracting global attention.

In a latest development, Saylor has earned a spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He now sits at #491 on the list, joining the ranks of the world’s 500 richest people.

Saylor’s Wealth In MicroStrategy

As of September 5, 2025, Bloomberg estimates Saylor’s net worth at $7.37 billion. Most of Saylor’s wealth comes from his stake in MicroStrategy.

Saylor owns roughly 8% of MicroStrategy, including 19.6 million Class B shares and 382,000 Class A shares, according to the company’s 2025 proxy filing. He revealed in an X post on October 28, 2020, that he personally held 17,732 Bitcoin. However Bloomberg excludes this from his net worth since ongoing ownership cannot be verified.

Most of the cash holdings come from selling MicroStrategy stock, including over $410 million in 2024, with cash and dividends adjusted for taxes and market changes.

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Bet

Through Strategy, Saylor has built the largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury. It currently holds 636,505 Bitcoin worth over $70 billion. Saylor has also shared in a recent interview that Strategy could one day hold up to 1.5 million BTC.

Strategy Faces S&P Rejection

However, Strategy was left out of the S&P 500 on Friday, despite meeting all the requirements and reporting one of its strongest quarters ever. Its shares were down about 3%. This would have marked a major milestone for the company, giving millions of everyday investors and fund managers exposure to the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder.

Saylor reacted on X, sharing data showing MSTR outperforming both the S&P 500 (SPY) and even Bitcoin itself, up 92% which is far above SPY’s 14% and Bitcoin’s 55% annualized return.

As of September 6, Forbes estimates Michael Saylor’s real-time net worth at $8.8 billion, placing him at #379 on the list of the world’s richest people.

Saylor is still going strong in the crypto world. His unwavering faith in Bitcoin is showing no signs of slowing down.