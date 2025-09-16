Michael Saylor leads contingent to Bitcoin reserve bill meeting with US lawmakers

Crypto leaders are urging the U.S. government to officially establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve. Stakeholders from Strategy, Cardano and others are expected to meet with the lawmakers to push for the establishment of the United States’ crypto reserve. 

On Tuesday, Strategy’s co-founder Michael Saylor, Marathon Digital Holdings’ CEO Fred Thiel, and Cardano’s founder Charles Hoskinson will join more than a dozen executives and advocates on Capitol Hill to lend support to the strategic Bitcoin reserve bill.

The gathering is part of a roundtable hosted by Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Nick Begich, who are both Republicans and cosponsors of the bill. They have proposed the BITCOIN Act, which is short for Boosting Innovation, Technology, and Competitiveness through Optimized Investment Nationwide. The bill proposes designating Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset for the United States.

Saylor, crypto leaders push for strategic Bitcoin reserve

If passed, the government will launch efforts to accumulate one million BTC over the next five years using what its sponsors describe as “budget-neutral strategies.” The idea is to treat Bitcoin holdings much like America’s gold reserves, creating a permanent digital reserve that strengthens the nation’s financial base.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring Bitcoin and other digital assets seized through criminal or civil proceedings to be held in a separate, permanent government fund rather than liquidated. 

Lummis’ bill seeks to expand that principle, taking Bitcoin from seized property to a deliberately accumulated reserve asset.

“There is a lot that’s been done in the digital asset space these last couple of months, and there are a whole lot more items on the agenda,” Hailey Miller, the director of government relations at the Digital Power Network (DPN) said. “Our real push is to ensure that the BITCOIN Act and a strategic bitcoin reserve remain a priority.”

DPN, an affiliate of the Digital Chamber, is preparing to circulate a one-page briefing at the roundtable that frames the bill as a “bipartisan opportunity.” 

Integrating Bitcoin into U.S. policy 

Supporters are eager to present Bitcoin not as a partisan wedge but as a long-term national security and economic competitiveness issue.

Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson confirmed his participation at the gathering with a post on X, simply writing: “See everyone in DC tomorrow.” 

Other industry leaders, such as the Bitdeer Chief Strategy Officer Haris Basit, Riot Senior Vice President of Public Policy Brian Morgenstern, and Cleanspark CEO Matt Schultz will be joining Saylor and Hoskinson.

Currently, the bill only has support from Republican lawmakers, with no Democrats yet to endorse it. 

For the BITCOIN Act to advance, it will need hearings before the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Banking Committee, neither of which has scheduled formal discussions yet.

This summer, however, Congress passed its first-ever bill regulating stablecoins, which could mean the government is now willing to integrate digital assets into the formal financial system.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/michael-saylor-bitcoin-reserve-meeting/

