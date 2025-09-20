The post Michael Saylor Predicts a “Digital Gold Rush” for Bitcoin appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy, shared insights on Bitcoin’s evolving market. He noted that as institutional investors continue entering the space, Bitcoin’s reduced volatility might feel “boring” to retail traders seeking excitement. However, he emphasized that this signals a natural growth stage and a positive outlook. Looking ahead, Saylor predicts 2025–2035 will be a …The post Michael Saylor Predicts a “Digital Gold Rush” for Bitcoin appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy, shared insights on Bitcoin’s evolving market. He noted that as institutional investors continue entering the space, Bitcoin’s reduced volatility might feel “boring” to retail traders seeking excitement. However, he emphasized that this signals a natural growth stage and a positive outlook. Looking ahead, Saylor predicts 2025–2035 will be a …

Michael Saylor Predicts a “Digital Gold Rush” for Bitcoin

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/20 17:56
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.3286-0.45%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000403-0.24%
Michael Saylo

The post Michael Saylor Predicts a “Digital Gold Rush” for Bitcoin appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy, shared insights on Bitcoin’s evolving market. He noted that as institutional investors continue entering the space, Bitcoin’s reduced volatility might feel “boring” to retail traders seeking excitement. However, he emphasized that this signals a natural growth stage and a positive outlook. Looking ahead, Saylor predicts 2025–2035 will be a decade of a “digital gold rush,” marked by the emergence of new business models and products, learning from mistakes, and significant wealth creation in the crypto ecosystem.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD (PYUSD), the fully regulated U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, is now live on the Stellar network, announced on Thursday. The launch marks a milestone for both PayPal and Stellar, extending PYUSD’s reach into new wallets, platforms, and business use cases across global payments. The announcement was made at the Stellar Meridian event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on September 18, a flagship annual gathering of blockchain leaders, investors, and policymakers. Expanding Access Through Stellar’s Ecosystem By deploying on Stellar, PYUSD integrates with wallets and platforms including Bitcoin.com, Chipper Cash, Decaf, Arculus, Meru, CiNKO, COCA, Lobstr, and others. This expansion alllows millions of users to access a stablecoin option designed for low-cost payments. “Expanding PYUSD to the Stellar network is an exciting step toward making stable, trusted digital dollars more accessible and useful worldwide,” said Corbin Fraser, CEO of Bitcoin.com. “By supporting PYUSD on Stellar, we’re enabling our millions of users to enjoy fast, low-cost transfers while strengthening the role of stablecoins in real-world payments.” Empowering Businesses and SMEs Beyond consumer payments, PYUSD on Stellar offers small and medium-sized businesses access to near-instant settlement and real-time working capital. Companies can use PYUSD to pay suppliers, manage inventory, or cover operational costs without the delays typically associated with traditional finance. According to Paypal liquidity providers can participate by backing these financing opportunities and earning potential returns linked to real-world commerce. This creates a virtuous cycle of faster payments, improved liquidity, and enhanced financial inclusion, explains PayPal. PYUSD’s fully backed reserves—held in U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents—add trust and transparency. Oversight from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) ensures a high regulatory standard. PayPal Deepens Onchain Presence “PayPal continues to be at the forefront of payments, meeting our customers where they are — online, offline, and now onchain,” said May Zabaneh, Vice President of Crypto at PayPal. “Expanding PYUSD to Stellar broadens access to PYUSD and opens up new use cases and opportunities for seamless transactions for customers.” With this move, PayPal strengthens its role in the stablecoin ecosystem, offering consumers and enterprises a digital currency that bridges traditional finance with blockchain-powered efficiency. Stellar’s Growing Role in Digital Payments Stellar, which has processed over 20 billion operations across nearly 10 million accounts, provides a proven network for innovation in payments. Developers can integrate PYUSD into programmable payment solutions and enterprise-grade platforms using Stellar’s open-source SDKs and Soroban smart contracts. “Having a global leader like PayPal bring PYUSD to the Stellar network is a major step forward in how stablecoins can power real-world payments,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation. “This milestone sets the stage for broader adoption and innovation.”
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0176-5.57%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/09/19 01:00
Partager
$359M Liquidated from the Crypto Market, Machi Big Brother Down $10M

$359M Liquidated from the Crypto Market, Machi Big Brother Down $10M

As per Lookonchain, amid crypto liquidation of $359M over 24 hours, the popular trader Machi Big Brothers has incurred unrealized losses of up to $10M.
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001386-10.86%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 20:00
Partager
Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

The post Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana is on a roll and is making headlines for all the right reasons. In just a few days, the network has secured four major wins that stretch from Wall Street to Abu Dhabi. What makes this surge different? For the first time, Solana isn’t just drawing crypto-native investors. Traditional firms are building treasuries around …
Threshold
T$0.01678+0.53%
Solana
SOL$237.46-1.37%
Major
MAJOR$0.15838-1.18%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/20 17:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

$359M Liquidated from the Crypto Market, Machi Big Brother Down $10M

Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

Ethereum Whales Double Holdings: $2.5B Accumulation Sparks Supply Shock