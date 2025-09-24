TLDR Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin will surpass gold by ten times in the coming years. Saylor argues Bitcoin’s programmable and borderless nature makes it superior to gold. Corporate treasuries are increasingly adopting Bitcoin, strengthening their balance sheets. More than 190 publicly traded companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Institutional adoption of Bitcoin is [...] The post Michael Saylor Predicts Bitcoin Will Outgrow Gold by 10x Amid Adoption appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin will surpass gold by ten times in the coming years. Saylor argues Bitcoin’s programmable and borderless nature makes it superior to gold. Corporate treasuries are increasingly adopting Bitcoin, strengthening their balance sheets. More than 190 publicly traded companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Institutional adoption of Bitcoin is [...] The post Michael Saylor Predicts Bitcoin Will Outgrow Gold by 10x Amid Adoption appeared first on CoinCentral.

Michael Saylor Predicts Bitcoin Will Outgrow Gold by 10x Amid Adoption

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/24 19:48
TLDR

  • Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin will surpass gold by ten times in the coming years.
  • Saylor argues Bitcoin’s programmable and borderless nature makes it superior to gold.
  • Corporate treasuries are increasingly adopting Bitcoin, strengthening their balance sheets.
  • More than 190 publicly traded companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets.
  • Institutional adoption of Bitcoin is putting upward pressure on its supply and value.

Michael Saylor predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will grow to ten times the size of gold in the coming years. His forecast comes as corporate treasuries worldwide continue to increase their exposure to Bitcoin, while gold reaches new record highs. Saylor believes Bitcoin’s programmable, borderless nature will drive its adoption, positioning it as a superior asset compared to gold.

Michael Saylor Sees Bitcoin as Next Frontier

Michael Saylor emphasized Bitcoin’s potential to revolutionize corporate treasuries. In a CNBC interview, he described Bitcoin as the “next frontier” for national reserves and corporate balance sheets. He argued that Bitcoin strengthens a company’s balance sheet in ways that cash or buybacks cannot.

Saylor compared Bitcoin to gold, highlighting its advantages. “Bitcoin is money, everything else is credit,” he stated, reworking a phrase long associated with the precious metal. He pointed out that Bitcoin’s digital nature allows it to transcend the physical limitations that gold faces, such as tariffs and transport constraints.

According to Saylor, Bitcoin’s borderless and programmable nature is key to its growing appeal. These features give Bitcoin a distinct advantage over gold, especially as more companies look for digital solutions. As adoption grows, Bitcoin will become a critical component of global financial systems.

Gold Continues to Set New Milestones, But Bitcoin’s Appeal Grows

Gold has long been a trusted store of value, but Bitcoin’s growing adoption challenges this dominance. Michael Saylor forecasts that capital will increasingly flow from gold to Bitcoin. He believes Bitcoin is better suited for modern financial systems, which are becoming more digital and global in nature.

Saylor’s outlook mirrors that of other financial figures like Robert Kiyosaki. Kiyosaki advises investors to hold both Bitcoin and gold to protect themselves against economic instability. Saylor, however, sees Bitcoin as evolving beyond a mere hedge to become a new form of digital capital for credit markets.

As Bitcoin becomes a fixture in corporate treasuries, its value continues to rise. Companies, including Saylor’s firm, Strategy, are making large Bitcoin purchases. Strategy recently bought 850 BTC for $99.7 million, raising its holdings to nearly 640,000 coins, maintaining its position as the largest corporate holder.

The trend of institutional adoption of Bitcoin is accelerating. More than 190 publicly traded companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Analysts say that Bitcoin’s increasing presence in corporate treasuries is putting upward pressure on its supply.

Recently, companies like Brazil’s OranjeBTC and Japan’s Metaplanet expanded their Bitcoin reserves. OranjeBTC acquired 3,650 tokens, worth $385 million, making it the most extensive corporate treasury in Latin America. These acquisitions contribute to Bitcoin’s growing role in the global financial landscape.

As institutional adoption rises, analysts predict Bitcoin will continue to outpace gold in value. Deutsche Bank recently reported that by 2030, central banks may hold both Bitcoin and gold on their balance sheets. They noted that both assets share qualities of scarcity, liquidity, and long-term trust.

