Michael Saylor Predicts Bitcoin Will Outpace Gold Amid Rising Treasury Adoption

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 12:20
Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin will surpass gold in value as corporate treasuries and institutional adoption rise.

 

Michael Saylor, the CEO of Strategy, has predicted that Bitcoin will eventually surpass gold in value by a factor of ten. His remarks come as corporate treasuries and institutional investors increasingly adopt cryptocurrency.

Saylor’s argument centers around Bitcoin’s advantages over gold, such as its digital nature, lack of physical limitations, and programmability.

Bitcoin’s Growth Driven by Corporate Adoption

In a recent interview, Michael Saylor discussed the increasing adoption of Bitcoin by public companies. More than 190 publicly traded firms now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, collectively owning over 1.5 million coins.

According to Saylor, Bitcoin’s borderless and programmable nature makes it an ideal asset for corporate treasuries and national reserves.

Saylor explained that Bitcoin is a superior asset to gold because it can be transferred digitally without the constraints of tariffs or physical logistics. “You can’t teleport gold,” he stated, emphasizing Bitcoin’s ability to overcome the physical and political limitations that gold faces.

Institutional Demand Drives Bitcoin’s Value

The surge in Bitcoin’s popularity among institutional investors is contributing to its rising value.

For example, major financial firms like BlackRock are establishing Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to cater to institutional clients. These efforts are seen as evidence of growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term potential.

Saylor’s firm, Strategy, is one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin, recently purchasing an additional 850 BTC. Other companies, such as Brazil’s OranjeBTC and Japan’s Metaplanet, have also expanded their Bitcoin holdings.

These moves reflect a broader trend of companies moving away from traditional assets like cash and gold in favor of Bitcoin.

The Future of Digital Gold and Central Bank Reserves

Saylor’s prediction aligns with the views of other financial experts, such as those at Deutsche Bank. In a recent report, Deutsche Bank suggested that central banks could hold both Bitcoin and gold as part of their reserves by 2030.

The bank pointed to the complementary qualities of both assets, such as scarcity and liquidity, making them viable for inclusion in national reserves.

The shift toward Bitcoin as a form of digital gold is expected to grow over time, with more corporate and institutional investors choosing to accumulate BTC for its unique advantages.

As Bitcoin becomes an increasingly accepted asset, its value may continue to rise, potentially outpacing gold in the coming years.

