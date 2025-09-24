Michael Saylor Sees Year-End Bitcoin Rally as Demand Outpaces Supply

Bitcoin

The imbalance between how much Bitcoin miners create and how much institutions are buying has never been clearer.

Miners bring just 900 BTC into circulation daily, yet companies and ETFs together are snapping up more than 3,000. Strategy chairman Michael Saylor argues this gap is the engine that will push Bitcoin higher by the end of the year.

Recent research from River shows businesses are adding around 1,755 coins a day, while ETFs accumulate an additional 1,430. “Natural supply is being outpaced several times over,” Saylor said, noting that the pressure this creates on liquidity is unlike anything traditional markets have seen.

Price Weakness Seen as Temporary

Bitcoin has struggled to gain momentum in September, holding within a tight band between $111,000 and $118,000. Earlier this week, nearly $2 billion in leveraged positions were flushed out in one of the biggest liquidation events of 2025. For Saylor, these episodes don’t reflect weakening fundamentals. He described them as technical shakeouts that clear the way for a “smart move up” in the final quarter.

Corporate Balance Sheets Embrace BTC

One of the forces underpinning this demand, Saylor said, is the growing number of corporations using Bitcoin as part of their treasury strategy. Some firms, instead of deploying cash into dividends or buybacks, are opting to hold BTC. That choice, he argued, strengthens balance sheets by giving companies exposure to what he calls “digital capital.”

More than 140 public companies now hold Bitcoin on their books, according to Bitbo, with Strategy itself leading the pack at nearly 639,000 BTC. This trend, Saylor believes, signals a structural shift in how corporations manage reserves.

The Next 300 Years of Credit

Beyond the immediate supply squeeze, Saylor places Bitcoin within a broader historical arc. Gold-backed credit once supported the global economy for centuries; he now envisions a future where Bitcoin plays the same role as digital collateral. “Treasury companies are already experimenting with creating credit instruments backed by BTC,” he said. Demand for such products in traditional markets, he argued, will only grow.

For Saylor, the lesson is simple: Bitcoin is no longer just an alternative asset — it is evolving into the backbone of modern corporate finance. And as adoption accelerates, he predicts the year will end with prices reflecting that new reality.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

