Michael Saylor Teases Another Bitcoin Buy As MSTR Stock Dips to Five-Month Lows

2025/09/22 11:10
Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, remains committed to aggressive Bitcoin acquisitions despite market skepticism. In a recent interview, he hinted at further purchases and accused short sellers of amplifying negative sentiment through bot attacks.

Saylor Hints at More Bitcoin Buys Despite MSTR Stock Dip

In the conventional Sunday Post on X, Michael Saylor has hinted that his Strategy will continue to purchase Bitcoin. This comes as the company navigates online criticism and market volatility.

In an interview with podcaster Natalie Brunell, Saylor shared his conviction that Bitcoin is a valuable long-term investment, despite recent fluctuations. MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) stock recently hit a five-month low of $323 per share, down by 16%. In the meantime, Bitcoin experienced only an 8% decline from its peak. 

Source: Google; MSTR Stock Price-September 22nd, 2025

Despite these market dips, Saylor emphasized that the company’s Bitcoin strategy is the best path forward. According to Saylor, the continuous Bitcoin acquisition is central to Strategy’s business model, and he expressed confidence in the asset over time. His remarks show Strategy’s undeterred ambition to stack more BTC during market dips.

Strategy Continues Its Bitcoin Acquisition, Now Holding 638,985 BTC

Under Saylor’s leadership, Strategy has become a major player in corporate Bitcoin ownership. The company has spent $47 billion on Bitcoin at an average price of $73,913 per BTC. It purchases the asset in bulk, often during price dips.

The latest Strategy Bitcoin acquisitions include 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million at an average price of $114,562 per Bitcoin and 525 BTC for $60.2 million at $111,196 per Bitcoin. As of now, Strategy holds a total of 638,985 BTC worth $73.95 billion. 

Although Bitcoin’s price briefly peaked at $113,000 before dipping back below $108,000, Saylor remains undeterred. He continues the company’s strategy of acquiring Bitcoin at advantageous prices. MicroStrategy’s position now stands as one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holdings in the world.

Saylor Accuses Short Sellers for Using Bots to Amplify Negative Sentiment

Despite the company’s impressive BTC  stockpile and performance Saylor is facing scrutiny by the wall street pundits. MicroStrategy’s stock price drop has raised questions about the firm’s financial model, its Bitcoin-backed investment approach. 

Saylor, however, attributes much of the negative sentiment online to what he believes are coordinated attacks by short sellers. He accused short sellers of paying digital marketing firms that deploy bots to spread negative, skeptical messages about the company. Saylor further claimed that these bots were artificially inflating criticism online, creating the illusion of widespread opposition. 

He emphasized that the attacks felt “very transparent,” and that the critics had a clear financial interest in driving down the company’s stock price. His accusation has drawn skepticism from some critics, such as veteran short seller Jim Chanos, who dismissed the claims. Chanos, a vocal critic of Strategy’s financial model, asserted that the rationale behind short-selling positions was openly shared and well-known.

Despite the challenges and accusations, Saylor remains firm in his belief that Strategy’s Bitcoin-focused strategy is the right path forward. He continues to view BTC as a valuable asset, and reaffirms that his firm will not halt the aggressive acquisition.

