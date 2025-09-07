Michael Saylor’s fortune jumps $1B amid billionaire index inclusion

Michael Saylor’s net worth has jumped almost 16% since the beginning of the year amid Strategy’s stock price spiking 12% over the same period.

Strategy co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor has seen his net worth soar by $1 billion since the start of the year, coinciding with his debut on the Bloomberg Billionaire 500 Index.

Saylor ranks 491st on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index with an estimated net worth of $7.37 billion, up 15.80% since Jan. 1. Over the same period, shares of his company Strategy (MSTR) have gained nearly 12%, as per Google Finance.

According to the Index, which tracks the world’s richest 500 people based on their net worth, approximately $650 million of Saylor’s fortune is in cash, while the remaining $6.72 billion is tied up in Strategy equity.

