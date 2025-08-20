Michael Saylor’s MSTR Declines 7.8% Alongside Drop in Bitcoin

Crypto-related stocks tumbled on Tuesday in a broad-market crypto slide that brought bitcoin
down to $113,000.
Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate owner of BTC, closed the session 7.8% down at $336, at its weakest price since April 22.
Ethereum
treasury firms SharpLink Gaming (SBET) and BitMine (BMNR) lost 8%-9%, while Solana-focused accumulators DeFi Development (DFDV) and Upexi (UPXI) plunged 13.7% and 9%, respectively.
Digital asset investment firm Galaxy (GLXY) slid 10%, while Robinhood (HOOD) sank 6.5% and Coinbase (COIN) fell 5.8%. BTC miner MARA Holdings (MARA) declined nearly 6%, while some high-flying HPC names like Bitdeer (BTDR), IREN (IREN) and Hut 8 (HUT) plummeted nearly 10%.
Risk appetite quickly evaporated this week as traders anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Friday speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
