Amid sizable volatility in prices, Strategy continued building its Bitcoin (BTC) stack last week, acquiring 850 coins for approximately $99.7 million, or an average price of $117,344 each. According to an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, the company's holdings are now 639,835 BTC — valued at around $72.3 billion — acquired for a total cost of $46.5 billion, or an overall purchase average price of $73,527 each. This stack is equivalent to over 3% of Bitcoin's total 21 million supply, positioning Strategy as the largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally. Once again, Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor teased the announcement on X on Sunday with the caption, "The Orange Dots go up and to the right." Strategy first started buying Bitcoin in 2020. Saylor previously said that the Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin-buying firm could end up holding upwards of 7% of the apex cryptocurrency's total supply of 21 million coins.  Last week's Bitcoin buys were mostly funded through sales of common stock, from which the company raised $80.6 million. A modest sale of one of the four MSTR preferred stock issues accounted for the rest of the funding. Notably, Strategy's latest Bitcoin purchase marks another modest acquisition, highlighting a slowdown compared to the massive acquisitions witnessed earlier this year. So far this month, the Tysons, Virginia-based firm has scooped up 3,330 BTC, a sharp decrease from the 7,714 BTC purchased in August. While Strategy's Bitcoin purchases have slowed over the past two months, other public companies, such as Tokyo-listed Metaplanet, have been aggressively adding to their BTC stockpiles. Metaplanet announced a 5,419 BTC purchase on Monday, bringing its Bitcoin holdings to 25,555 coins and claiming the position of the fifth-largest corporate Bitcoin treasury.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Added 850 Bitcoin For $100 Million, Bringing Stack To 639,835 BTC ⋆ ZyCrypto

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 09:41
Amid sizable volatility in prices, Strategy continued building its Bitcoin (BTC) stack last week, acquiring 850 coins for approximately $99.7 million, or an average price of $117,344 each.

According to an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, the company’s holdings are now 639,835 BTC — valued at around $72.3 billion — acquired for a total cost of $46.5 billion, or an overall purchase average price of $73,527 each. This stack is equivalent to over 3% of Bitcoin’s total 21 million supply, positioning Strategy as the largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally.

Once again, Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor teased the announcement on X on Sunday with the caption, “The Orange Dots go up and to the right.”

Strategy first started buying Bitcoin in 2020. Saylor previously said that the Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin-buying firm could end up holding upwards of 7% of the apex cryptocurrency’s total supply of 21 million coins. 

Last week’s Bitcoin buys were mostly funded through sales of common stock, from which the company raised $80.6 million. A modest sale of one of the four MSTR preferred stock issues accounted for the rest of the funding.

Notably, Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchase marks another modest acquisition, highlighting a slowdown compared to the massive acquisitions witnessed earlier this year.

So far this month, the Tysons, Virginia-based firm has scooped up 3,330 BTC, a sharp decrease from the 7,714 BTC purchased in August. While Strategy’s Bitcoin purchases have slowed over the past two months, other public companies, such as Tokyo-listed Metaplanet, have been aggressively adding to their BTC stockpiles.

Metaplanet announced a 5,419 BTC purchase on Monday, bringing its Bitcoin holdings to 25,555 coins and claiming the position of the fifth-largest corporate Bitcoin treasury.


