Michael Saylor’s Strategy Adds $357M in Bitcoin as Price Slides to $112K

Par : Brave Newcoin
2025/08/26 07:10
Bitcoin
BTC$109,673.9-2.96%
Michael Saylor’s Strategy—already the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin whale—just went shopping again. According to an SEC filing this week, the company scooped up another 3,081 BTC for $356.9 million during last week’s price drop, when Bitcoin slid to as low as $112,000.

That haul brings Strategy’s August total to 3,666 BTC, but it’s worth noting the pace has slowed dramatically compared to the company’s summer buying spree. In July, Strategy loaded up on more than 31,000 BTC. In June, it grabbed 17,075 BTC. By comparison, this month’s activity feels almost restrained—a snack rather than a feast.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy—already the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin whale—just went shopping again. According to an SEC filing this week, the company scooped up another 3,081 BTC for $356.9 million during last week’s price drop, when Bitcoin slid to as low as $112,000.

Bitcoin has fallen to its lowest point in weeks, Source: Bitcoin Liquid Index

The Running Tally

With this latest purchase, Strategy now holds a staggering 632,457 BTC. All in, the company has spent roughly $46.5 billion at an average entry price of $73,527 per coin. That means Saylor’s playbook—“buy forever, price be damned”—continues to build what looks increasingly like a sovereign-level stash.

Saylor himself has long shrugged off buying the dip. In fact, he’s leaned into the opposite. In 2024, he famously quipped:

“I’m going to be buying the top forever. Bitcoin is the exit strategy.”

The latest move, though, edges closer to dip-buying than Saylor usually admits to with the Bitcoin and crypto markets tanking during the 12 hours. 

Michael Saylor’s Strategy—already the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin whale—just went shopping again. According to an SEC filing this week, the company scooped up another 3,081 BTC for $356.9 million during last week’s price drop, when Bitcoin slid to as low as $112,000.

Despite the dour mood, Saylor is still buying, Source: X

Bitcoin Yield on the Rise

Behind the raw numbers, Strategy also tracks what it calls BTC yield—a quirky but increasingly watched KPI that measures the change in BTC per diluted share outstanding. After hitting its 25% year-to-date target in July, yield is still climbing, now sitting at 25.4%.

In late July, the company revised its 2025 targets upward:

  • BTC yield goal raised from 25% → 30%

  • BTC gain target raised from $15B → $20B

For context: Strategy’s 2024 yield hit an eyebrow-raising 74.3%, with a reported Bitcoin gain of 140,538 BTC. As of this week, 2025’s BTC gain already stands at 113,524 BTC.

What’s fascinating here isn’t just the raw hoarding—it’s the signaling. Strategy has slowed down in August, yes, but the total holdings are now so large that the company increasingly resembles a quasi–Bitcoin central bank. With each filing, Saylor is effectively telling both Wall Street and nation-states: “We’re not playing trader games here. We’re locking this down for good.”

The question now is whether this lull is just a breather before another monster buy. With Bitcoin still hovering near $112K, another aggressive purchase could send another jolt through both markets and headlines.

 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Margin debt across the U.S. has now hit a record $1.02 trillion in July, after rising by $14.6 billion in just one month, according to data from July released by FINRA. That jump followed June’s $87 billion explosion, the biggest monthly increase in margin debt ever recorded. In the last two years, borrowing has increased […]
U
U$0.01181-9.15%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000577-8.99%
Everscale
EVER$0.00964+5.12%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 07:52
Partager
Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Ethereum has had a strong run in August, pushing close to $5,000 before cooling off. Right now, ETH is trading around $4,648, and traders are watching closely to see if the momentum continues or if the market takes a breather first. The last 24 hours have brought some interesting shifts in open interest, long and
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.27%
Ethereum
ETH$4,406.12-6.83%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.00000007-15.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/26 06:45
Partager
New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the former Chorus One executive team established a new crypto venture capital fund Frachtis , focusing on the intersection
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0594-7.47%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1282-16.64%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 23:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

Trump threatens tariffs on countries that implement digital taxes, digital services legislation, or digital market regulations

An institution has used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH in the past three days