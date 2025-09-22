The post Michael Saylor’s Strategy Adds More BTC As Bitcoin and MSTR Fall appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy has continued to double down on its BTC accumulation spree as the company has announced another weekly Bitcoin purchase. This comes amid the significant declines in the flagship crypto and the MSTR stock, which has dropped to a five-month low. Strategy Acquires 850 BTC for $99.7 Million In a press release, the company announced that it had acquired 850 BTC for $99.7 million at an average price of $117,344 per Bitcoin. It has also achieved a BTC yield of 26% and now holds 639,835 BTC, which it acquired for $47.33 billion at an average price of $73,971 per Bitcoin. The SEC filing shows that Strategy sold MSTR and STRF shares to fund this purchase. It raised $80.6 million and $19.4 million from the MSTR and STRF sales, respectively. Source: Strategy’s SEC filing Strategy’s co-founder, Michael Saylor, had hinted about the purchase in an X post yesterday, stating that “The Orange Dots go up and to the right.” This again indicated that Saylor and his company plan to continue accumulating more BTC and have no intention to sell. The Orange Dots go up and to the right. pic.twitter.com/CrTo7DQ9qw — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 21, 2025 It is worth noting that this marks the company’s eighth consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase in a period that spans back to the end of July. Last week, the company added 525 BTC for $60 million, which is one of its smallest weekly purchases this year. MSTR Stock and Bitcoin On The Decline Strategy’s latest BTC purchase comes amid a decline in the MSTR stock and Bitcoin. TradingView data shows that the stock is currently trading at around $336, down over 2% from last week’s closing price of $344. Source: TradingView; MSTR Daily Chart The MSTR stock has traded sideways over the last month, recording a gain… The post Michael Saylor’s Strategy Adds More BTC As Bitcoin and MSTR Fall appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy has continued to double down on its BTC accumulation spree as the company has announced another weekly Bitcoin purchase. This comes amid the significant declines in the flagship crypto and the MSTR stock, which has dropped to a five-month low. Strategy Acquires 850 BTC for $99.7 Million In a press release, the company announced that it had acquired 850 BTC for $99.7 million at an average price of $117,344 per Bitcoin. It has also achieved a BTC yield of 26% and now holds 639,835 BTC, which it acquired for $47.33 billion at an average price of $73,971 per Bitcoin. The SEC filing shows that Strategy sold MSTR and STRF shares to fund this purchase. It raised $80.6 million and $19.4 million from the MSTR and STRF sales, respectively. Source: Strategy’s SEC filing Strategy’s co-founder, Michael Saylor, had hinted about the purchase in an X post yesterday, stating that “The Orange Dots go up and to the right.” This again indicated that Saylor and his company plan to continue accumulating more BTC and have no intention to sell. The Orange Dots go up and to the right. pic.twitter.com/CrTo7DQ9qw — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 21, 2025 It is worth noting that this marks the company’s eighth consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase in a period that spans back to the end of July. Last week, the company added 525 BTC for $60 million, which is one of its smallest weekly purchases this year. MSTR Stock and Bitcoin On The Decline Strategy’s latest BTC purchase comes amid a decline in the MSTR stock and Bitcoin. TradingView data shows that the stock is currently trading at around $336, down over 2% from last week’s closing price of $344. Source: TradingView; MSTR Daily Chart The MSTR stock has traded sideways over the last month, recording a gain…

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Adds More BTC As Bitcoin and MSTR Fall

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 21:04
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002558--%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,761.39-2.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08692-1.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017338-0.46%
FUND
FUND$0.02143+18.66%

Strategy has continued to double down on its BTC accumulation spree as the company has announced another weekly Bitcoin purchase. This comes amid the significant declines in the flagship crypto and the MSTR stock, which has dropped to a five-month low.

Strategy Acquires 850 BTC for $99.7 Million

In a press release, the company announced that it had acquired 850 BTC for $99.7 million at an average price of $117,344 per Bitcoin. It has also achieved a BTC yield of 26% and now holds 639,835 BTC, which it acquired for $47.33 billion at an average price of $73,971 per Bitcoin.

The SEC filing shows that Strategy sold MSTR and STRF shares to fund this purchase. It raised $80.6 million and $19.4 million from the MSTR and STRF sales, respectively.

Source: Strategy’s SEC filing

Strategy’s co-founder, Michael Saylor, had hinted about the purchase in an X post yesterday, stating that “The Orange Dots go up and to the right.” This again indicated that Saylor and his company plan to continue accumulating more BTC and have no intention to sell.

It is worth noting that this marks the company’s eighth consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase in a period that spans back to the end of July. Last week, the company added 525 BTC for $60 million, which is one of its smallest weekly purchases this year.

MSTR Stock and Bitcoin On The Decline

Strategy’s latest BTC purchase comes amid a decline in the MSTR stock and Bitcoin. TradingView data shows that the stock is currently trading at around $336, down over 2% from last week’s closing price of $344.

Source: TradingView; MSTR Daily Chart

The MSTR stock has traded sideways over the last month, recording a gain below 2%. Meanwhile, as CoinGape reported, the Strategy stock hit a five-month low of $323 per share last week. A positive is that the stock is still up 14% year-to-date.

The Bitcoin price is also down at the moment. TradingView data shows that the flagship crypto is currently trading just below the psychological $113,000 level, down over 2% in the last 24 hours.

Source: TradingView; Bitcoin Daily Chart

This comes amid a broader crypto market crash, which is believed to be due to several macroeconomic factors, including the rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Bitcoin and Strategic critic Peter Schiff has predicted that BTC could still drop below $100,000 as gold rallies to $4,000.

Source: https://coingape.com/michael-saylors-strategy-adds-more-btc-as-bitcoin-and-mstr-fall/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001174-4.16%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Partager
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10099-4.71%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Partager
BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

The post BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Heavy leverage builds at $118K–$120K, turning the zone into Bitcoin’s next critical resistance test. Rejection from point of interest with delta divergences suggests cooling momentum after the recent FOMC-driven spike. Support levels at $114K–$115K may attract buyers if BTC fails to break above $120K. BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead Bitcoin was trading around $117,099, with daily volume close to $59.1 billion. The price has seen a marginal 0.01% gain over the past 24 hours and a 2% rise in the past week. Data shared by Killa points to heavy leverage building between $118,000 and $120,000. Heatmap charts back this up, showing dense liquidity bands in that zone. Such clusters of orders often act as magnets for price action, as markets tend to move where liquidity is stacked. Price Action Around the POI Analysis from JoelXBT highlights how Bitcoin tapped into a key point of interest (POI) during the recent FOMC-driven spike. This move coincided with what was called the “zone of max delta pain”, a level where aggressive volume left imbalances in order flow. Source: JoelXBT /X Following the test of this area, BTC faced rejection and began to pull back. Delta indicators revealed extended divergences, with price rising while buyer strength weakened. That mismatch suggests demand failed to keep up with the pace of the rally, leaving room for short-term cooling. Resistance and Support Levels The $118K–$120K range now stands as a major resistance band. A clean move through $120K could force leveraged shorts to cover, potentially driving further upside. On the downside, smaller liquidity clusters are visible near $114K–$115K. If rejection holds at the top, these levels are likely to act as the first supports where buyers may attempt to step in. Market Outlook Bitcoin’s next decisive move will likely form around the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.906-6.43%
1
1$0.007167-37.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 16:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as UK and US Start Crypto Cooperation