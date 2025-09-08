Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys $217M Bitcoin As Price Holds Firm

Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the world’s largest holder of Bitcoin, continued stacking the cryptocurrency as the BTC price edged up slightly last week. 

Strategy acquired 1,955 Bitcoin (BTC) for $217.4 million between Sept. 2 and 7, according to a Tuesday US Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The purchase was made at an average price of $111,196 per coin as the cryptocurrency briefly surged above $113,000 last Friday before slipping to around $110,000, according to CoinGecko.

With the new acquisition, Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings totaled 638,460 BTC as of Sunday, purchased for approximately $47.2 billion and at an average price of $73,880 per BTC.

Ongoing buying slowdown

Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchase follows a series of buys in August, totaling approximately 7,714 BTC for the month.

The company’s BTC buying last month was significantly smaller than previous purchases, including a massive 31,466 BTC acquisition in July and a 17,075 BTC acquisition in June.

An excerpt from Strategy’s Form 8-K. Source: SEC

The latest purchase was made using proceeds from three of Strategy’s at-the-market (ATM) equity offerings, including the Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock (STRF), the Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (STRK) and its own Common A stock MSTR.

Strategy left off the S&P 500

Strategy’s new Bitcoin buy came after the company was excluded from the addition to the S&P 500 index last Friday, contrary to the expectations of many.

Instead, S&P 500 added a few new stocks, including the crypto-friendly stock trading app Robinhood, the mobile technology company AppLovin and Emcor Group, which specializes in mechanical and electrical construction services. The new stocks are set to join the index before market open on Sept. 22.

Addressing Strategy’s exclusion from S&P 500, ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the deciding role of a “secretive committee” behind the index.

Source: Michael Saylor

“You have to realize SPX is essentially an active fund run by a secret committee. We [invited] the dude who used to run this committee on trillions,” Balchunas wrote on X last Friday, referring to a 2020 podcast dubbed “The Secretive Committee Behind the S&P 500.”

Magazine: Bitcoin may sink ‘below $50K’ in bear, Justin Sun’s WLFI saga: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 31 – Sept. 6

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that the Polkadot and Kusama networks are transitioning from the current Relay Chain networks to the Asset Hub network. Coinbase will support this migration, and users of KSM and DOT tokens from the Relay Chain networks will be automatically migrated to the Asset Hub network. Kusama is expected to upgrade on October 7, 2025, and Polkadot on November 4, 2025. Prior to the migration: Kusama's send and receive functions will be temporarily disabled from October 6th to 8th; Polkadot's send and receive functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th; and Polkadot's staking and unstaking functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th.
HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin has rapidly gained traction as a standout altcoin, making waves in the cryptocurrency arena. This surge can largely be attributed to the profound impact of social media, which has significantly bolstered its upward trajectory.
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
