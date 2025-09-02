Michael Saylor’s Strategy buys $449M in Bitcoin after dodging an investor lawsuit

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 20:10
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.25%
Stride
STRD$0.0878-3.62%
STRK
STRK$0.1218-1.69%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,967.18+1.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09803-1.40%

Key Takeaways

  • Strategy acquired 4,048 Bitcoin, increasing its total holdings to 636,505 BTC.
  • The purchase came after Strategy successfully defended against an investor lawsuit regarding accounting disclosures.

Strategy, the world’s top Bitcoin treasury firm, reported Tuesday that it snapped up 4,048 Bitcoin for $449 million last week, its seventh consecutive week of buying.

The company has accumulated over 39,000 BTC this quarter, with the largest purchase of over 21,000 BTC completed at the end of July.

The latest acquisition lifts Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 636,505 BTC, valued at nearly $70 billion at current market prices. The stash represents more than 3% of the total Bitcoin supply.

Bitcoin was trading at around $109,800 at press time, according to CoinGecko. The asset dropped as low as $107,295 last week amid market-wide volatility and closed August down approximately 7%.

The dip did little to rattle Strategy. On Sunday, Executive Chairman Michael Saylor hinted at an imminent purchase announcement, posting on X that “Bitcoin is on sale.”

Strategy now sits on more than $23 billion in unrealized gains, according to StrategyTracker.

The Nasdaq-listed firm recently dodged a lawsuit brought by investors over alleged misleading statements related to accounting standards. The plaintiffs argued that Strategy failed to timely disclose potential unrealized losses under the new rules.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-acquisition-strategy-saylor-2/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

The post Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pi Network has had a tough year with big ups and downs. Many investors left after the price dropped, raising doubts about its future. But crypto analyst Dr. Altcoin is still positive. He says Pi doesn’t need to be a $1 stablecoin to work for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. The question is, can it really succeed …
Threshold
T$0.01598+1.07%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005902+0.51%
Pi Network
PI$0.34261-0.16%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:28
Partager
Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Maghnus Mareneck, co-CEO of Interchain Labs, explains why interoperability is the only way forward for stablecoins.
Forward
FORWARD$0.000184-4.61%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755-0.97%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/02 21:05
Partager
Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

PANews reported on June 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the giant whale @AguilaTrades, who lost $15.42 million in two failed BTC long positions, has started
Bitcoin
BTC$111,186.41+2.29%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0801+16.76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!]