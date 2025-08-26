Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys The Dip As Bitcoin Treasury Swells to 632,457 BTC ⋆ ZyCrypto

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 17:48
Sidekick
K$0.2041-1.21%
U
U$0.01181+2.69%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,299.99-1.02%
FORM
FORM$3.4914+2.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01724-12.54%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Bitcoin treasury company Strategy announced another BTC buy on Monday, bringing the Nasdaq-listed firm’s holdings to 632,457 BTC — or over $70 billion in digital coins at the current price — as it extends its Bitcoin treasury program.

Strategy Adds 3,081 BTC To Stack

According to Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Strategy bought an additional 3,081 Bitcoin for $356.9 million over the last week as BTC kicked off the week at around $116,700 and dipped to a local low of $110,788 today, CoinGecko data shows.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said the latest tranche was executed at an average $115,829 per coin, pushing its aggregate cost basis to $46.50 billion and its overall average purchase price to $73,527 per Bitcoin.

Strategy’s Bitcoin stash, which is now at 632,457 BTC, cements its lead among public corporate holders. These holdings are equivalent to just around 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

The latest buy followed a weekend hint from Executive Chairman, Michael Saylor, who posted “Bitcoin is on sale” alongside a SaylorTracker graphic of the company’s holdings. 

Advertisement

&nbsp

Last week’s Bitcoin acquisition was mostly funded through sales of common stock, from which Strategy raised $300.9 million. Slight sales of three of the four MSTR preferred stock issues accounted for the rest of the funding.

Notably, the latest Bitcoin acquisition came after two small buys, including a 430 BTC buy announced last Monday and a 155 BTC purchase the previous week.

Following the new purchase, Strategy has snapped up 3,666 BTC this month, a notable decline from the 31,466 BTC acquired in July. In June, Strategy bought 17,075 BTC.

As Strategy’s BTC buying pace slows over the last three weeks, observers will be waiting to see whether the firm will make a massive purchase in the final week of August or decide to limit its buys.

Corporate Bitcoin Treasury Adoption Frenzy

Saylor previously stated that the Bitcoin treasury firm could end up holding upwards of 7% of the top cryptocurrency’s total supply of 21 million coins. Acquiring 7% of the total-ever Bitcoin supply would give the company around 1.4 million BTC, currently valued at about $157 billion.

Beyond Strategy, an increasing number of publicly traded companies, including Galaxy Digital, MARA Holdings, Semler Scientific, and Metaplanet, have adopted Bitcoin treasury strategies. Nonetheless, Strategy remains the trailblazer.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/michael-saylors-strategy-buys-the-dip-as-bitcoin-treasury-swells-to-632457-btc/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01845-6.05%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
Partager
Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

PANews reported on June 23 that according to SoSoValue data, as of June 23, Eastern Time, global non-mining listed companies had a net purchase of $198 million worth of Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC$109,728.38-1.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.061+7.39%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011101+0.31%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 20:47
Partager
Bitwise Files for $LINK Spot ETF

Bitwise Files for $LINK Spot ETF

The post Bitwise Files for $LINK Spot ETF appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitwise has submitted an application to launch a spot ETF for Chainlink ($LINK), allowing investors to gain direct exposure to the popular cryptocurrency. This move follows Bitwise’s push to broaden their crypto ETF offerings beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The ETF filing represents growing investor demand for diversified crypto products and reflects the ongoing evolution of …
Movement
MOVE$0.1212-2.80%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03591-1.26%
Chainlink
LINK$23.57-4.14%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/08/26 18:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Bitwise Files for $LINK Spot ETF

Bug Bounty Dex223

How to Read Financial Charts: A Beginner’s Guide to Technical Analysis