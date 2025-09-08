Michael Saylor’s Strategy Continues Bitcoin Accumulation With Latest $217M Buy

2025/09/08 20:34
Bitcoin
BTC$112,718.7+1.42%
Bitcoin

Strategy has added another 1,955 Bitcoin to its treasury, according to a post by executive chairman Michael Saylor.

The acquisition, completed at an average price of approximately $111,196 per coin, cost the company $217.4 million.

With this purchase, MicroStrategy’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 638,460 BTC, acquired at an aggregate cost of about $47.17 billion, averaging $73,880 per coin. The company also reported a 25.8% year-to-date yield on its Bitcoin strategy for 2025.

Saylor emphasized the firm’s continued commitment to Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset, noting that the strategy has not only preserved value but also delivered substantial returns in a volatile macroeconomic environment.

The timing of the new purchase comes as Bitcoin maintains levels above $110,000, reinforcing MicroStrategy’s position as the largest publicly traded corporate holder of Bitcoin.

This aggressive accumulation further solidifies the company’s reputation as a pioneer in corporate Bitcoin adoption.

The market will now be watching closely to see how institutional investors and competing firms respond to MicroStrategy’s sustained confidence in digital assets, especially as Bitcoin continues to demonstrate resilience against global economic uncertainty.

