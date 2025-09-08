Michael Saylor’s Strategy Continues Bitcoin Accumulation With Latest $217M Buy

Bitcoin

Strategy has added another 1,955 Bitcoin to its treasury, according to a post by executive chairman Michael Saylor.

The acquisition, completed at an average price of approximately $111,196 per coin, cost the company $217.4 million.

With this purchase, MicroStrategy’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 638,460 BTC, acquired at an aggregate cost of about $47.17 billion, averaging $73,880 per coin. The company also reported a 25.8% year-to-date yield on its Bitcoin strategy for 2025.

Saylor emphasized the firm’s continued commitment to Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset, noting that the strategy has not only preserved value but also delivered substantial returns in a volatile macroeconomic environment.

The timing of the new purchase comes as Bitcoin maintains levels above $110,000, reinforcing MicroStrategy’s position as the largest publicly traded corporate holder of Bitcoin.

This aggressive accumulation further solidifies the company’s reputation as a pioneer in corporate Bitcoin adoption.

The market will now be watching closely to see how institutional investors and competing firms respond to MicroStrategy’s sustained confidence in digital assets, especially as Bitcoin continues to demonstrate resilience against global economic uncertainty.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories







Next article