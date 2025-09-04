Michael Saylor’s Strategy May Enter the S&P 500 as Early as Friday

Strategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is one of the few high-performing equities shortlisted for inclusion in what many consider to be the top stock index.
The S&P 500, which tracks the performance of America’s top 500 companies, will be announcing new additions to its index on Friday, and Michael Saylor’s bitcoin treasury firm Strategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is one of the leading favorites among a handful of companies eligible to be included in the prestigious cohort.
Every three months or so, a quarterly rebalancing of the S&P 500 takes place, and new firms are announced then added while others are removed; usually on a Friday. In July, Jack Dorsey’s Bitcoin technology company Block (NYSE: XYZ) was added to the index, and now other firms such as Strategy, Robinhood, and Applovin, are all vying for inclusion.(MSTR was one of the best-performing stocks of 2024 and the company meets all of the eligibility requirements for inclusion in the S&P 500 / strategy.com)
MSTR was one of the best-performing stocks in 2024. The company currently holds 636,505 BTC worth nearly $71 billion at the time of writing. The stock has a market capitalization of just under $98 billion. To be included in the S&P 500, a firm must meet the following criteria:
Strategy meets all of these requirements, and some bitcoiners say MSTR’s inclusion on Friday is not only likely, but also paradigm-shifting. “This isn’t just another index shuffle,” said Adam Livingston, author of The Bitcoin Wizard. “It is the moment where every 401K, robo-advisor, and pension fund accidentally ends up hodling bitcoin.”