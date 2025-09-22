Michael Saylor’s Strategy purchases 850 Bitcoin at above $117,000

Key Takeaways

Strategy purchased an additional 850 Bitcoin during the week ending Sept. 21.

The company began its Bitcoin accumulation strategy in 2020 and has since become a top corporate holder.

Strategy, a business intelligence software company, purchased 850 Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 639,835 BTC, according to executive chairman Michael Saylor.

The acquisition continues the company’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy that began in 2020 with an initial $250 million purchase.

Strategy has amassed over 600,000 BTC through consistent buying, even during market downturns, positioning it as one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders representing about 3% of the cryptocurrency’s total supply.

The company’s Bitcoin strategy has influenced other firms to consider similar treasury allocations amid rising institutional interest in digital assets as corporate reserves.

Bitcoin purchases by large entities like Strategy often correlate with price volatility, as their announcements can drive short-term market sentiment and signal confidence to investors.

Bitcoin surpassed $110,000 in mid-2025 amid broader economic optimism and continued institutional adoption of the digital asset as a store of value.