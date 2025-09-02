Michael Saylor’s Strategy Scoops 4,048 BTC – $449.3M Spent, Market Barely Blinks

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/02 22:54
Bitcoin
BTC$110,812.18+1.90%

Billionaire executive chairman Michael Saylor has bolstered his firm’s Bitcoin war chest once again. Strategy disclosed on Tuesday in its latest Form 8-K filing that the firm acquired 4,048 Bitcoin at an aggregate purchase price of $449.3 million, or an average of $110,981 per Bitcoin.

With this latest buy, Strategy now holds an eye-popping 636,505 Bitcoin. The aggregate purchase price for the company’s holdings stands at $46.95 billion, with an average cost basis of $73,765 per Bitcoin.

Expanding Holdings

These numbers show the firm’s long-standing conviction in Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. Strategy has consistently funneled capital from equity raises into digital asset purchases, positioning itself as a bellwether for institutional adoption of cryptocurrency.

In addition to its SEC filings, Strategy maintains a public dashboard on its website. The platform provides real-time updates on Bitcoin acquisitions, securities market prices, and other key performance metrics.

Corporate Bitcoin Developer

By combining traditional capital market instruments with aggressive digital asset purchases, Strategy Inc. continues to blur the line between Wall Street and crypto. Its sustained accumulation shows not just corporate confidence in Bitcoin, but also its determination to define a new standard for treasury management in the digital age.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company continues to utilize its at-the-market (ATM) offerings to strengthen its capital base.

Between August 26 and September 1, the company sold shares across several preferred stock classes and its Class A common stock, generating net proceeds of $471.8 million. Among the offerings, the sale of 1.24 million shares of common stock brought in the largest contribution at $425.3 million.

Institutional Strategy and Market Impact

Strategy’s aggressive buying has made it the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, but buying no longer moves the market. Corporate treasurer Shirish Jajodia recently said that BTC purchases are done through over-the-counter (OTC) deals, which minimize the price impact.

“Bitcoin’s daily trading volume is $50 billion,” Jajodia said. “Even if you buy $1 billion over a few days, it doesn’t move the market much.”

Institutional buying plays a different role in Bitcoin’s cycle. These holdings reduce long-term supply and indirectly strengthen the floor price. But short-term price moves are driven by traders, speculation, and broader macroeconomic forces.

Despite Strategy’s Bitcoin purchases, the company’s stock has been volatile. Strategy shares are trading at $334.41, up 11.47% year-to-date. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 billion, with a 52-week range between $113.69 and $543.00.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005848+2.16%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.67%
XRP
XRP$2.7984+1.88%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Partager
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

TLDR: Yunfeng Financial Group purchased 10,000 ETH worth $44M from internal cash reserves. The Ethereum investment supports Web3 growth, RWA tokenization, and client financial autonomy. ETH inclusion allows Yunfeng to explore new models in insurance and digital asset innovation. Company will monitor market and regulatory changes to adjust strategic reserve assets as needed. Yunfeng Financial [...] The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03651+1.92%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005528+5.23%
Ethereum
ETH$4,301.39-1.23%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:03
Partager
Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Jinshi, many prominent economists have voiced their support for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, following President Trump's move to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud. Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter supporting Cook, arguing that the bar for removing a Fed governor is high and that elected officials should avoid actions and rhetoric that undermine the Fed's independence. The letter, published on Tuesday, was signed by Nobel laureates Claudia Goldin and Paul Romer, Christina Romer, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, and Trevon Logan, a professor at Ohio State University and a co-author of a paper with Cook.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.339-0.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.67%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011375-1.91%
Partager
PANews2025/09/02 23:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Sonic Labs Enters U.S. Markets with $150 Million Token Plan and ETF Launch