Michigan Pushes Crypto Reserve Bill Allowing 10% State Investment in Digital Assets

Highlights: Michigan advances bill to allow cryptocurrency holdings in official state financial reserves. The proposal includes strict crypto security rules like encryption, audits, and multi-party approvals. Michigan joins the growing list of states exploring Bitcoin reserves for budget diversification. Michigan is moving forward with plans to hold cryptocurrency as part of its state funds. House Bill 4087, which would let the state invest in certain cryptocurrencies under set rules, had its second reading on Thursday and was sent to the Committee on Government Operations. If it becomes law, Michigan could start using digital assets more widely in its financial plans.  Michigan Moves Toward Crypto Reserve with Strict Security Rules Republican lawmakers Bryan Posthumus and Ron Robinson put forward the bill in February. The bill says crypto must be stored in one of three ways: with a secure storage service, with a qualified custodian such as a bank or trust company, or through exchange-traded products from registered investment firms. The bill allows Michigan to set up a Bitcoin reserve and invest up to 10% of its countercyclical budget and economic stabilization fund in crypto. Hello @bitcoin_laws, HB 4087 is not a Bitcoin Reserve Bill. The word bitcoin is not mentioned anywhere in the bill. This is a cryptocurrency bill. The Michigan Bitcoin Trade Council does not support HB 4087. This is a bill that enables the state of Michigan to invest in ANY… — Michigan Bitcoin Trade Council (@MichBTCtc) September 18, 2025 The proposal sets strict security rules, including government-only access to private keys, full end-to-end encryption, no phone-based access, secure data centers in multiple locations, multi-party approval for transactions, and routine audits. It doesn’t specify which digital assets qualify for strategic reserves, only defining the criterion. The bill states: “Digital currency in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of units of currency and verify the transfer of funds, and that operates independently of a central bank.” Supporters argue that Bitcoin can safeguard Michigan’s funds, reduce risks, and improve returns due to its fixed supply and rising adoption. They believe it strengthens financial security. Critics warn of volatility and unclear regulations, saying Bitcoin’s price swings could threaten stability and harm the state’s long-term financial health. Only Three States Have Passed Laws Several U.S. states are moving toward Bitcoin reserve plans, with Michigan joining more than 20 others drafting similar legislation. This wave highlights the rising attention on digital assets and their role in diversifying state portfolios. New Hampshire, Arizona, and Texas have already passed their own Bitcoin reserve laws. New Hampshire led with HB 302, allowing its treasurer to invest in digital assets with a market cap above $500 billion. Currently, only Bitcoin qualifies. Arizona’s Bill 2749 focuses on holding unclaimed assets and staking rewards in the state treasury rather than buying crypto directly. Texas’s SB 21 calls for a state-funded Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Similar bills have been rejected in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania, while 17 other states still have proposals under review.  In Michigan, however, the proposal has faced pushback. The Michigan Bitcoin Trade Council opposes the bill, saying it lacks a minimum market size requirement. Without this, the state could end up purchasing cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin. The group warns this would be risky, as they view other digital assets as more centralized and less secure than Bitcoin. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Highlights: Michigan advances bill to allow cryptocurrency holdings in official state financial reserves. The proposal includes strict crypto security rules like encryption, audits, and multi-party approvals. Michigan joins the growing list of states exploring Bitcoin reserves for budget diversification. Michigan is moving forward with plans to hold cryptocurrency as part of its state funds. House Bill 4087, which would let the state invest in certain cryptocurrencies under set rules, had its second reading on Thursday and was sent to the Committee on Government Operations. If it becomes law, Michigan could start using digital assets more widely in its financial plans.  Michigan Moves Toward Crypto Reserve with Strict Security Rules Republican lawmakers Bryan Posthumus and Ron Robinson put forward the bill in February. The bill says crypto must be stored in one of three ways: with a secure storage service, with a qualified custodian such as a bank or trust company, or through exchange-traded products from registered investment firms. The bill allows Michigan to set up a Bitcoin reserve and invest up to 10% of its countercyclical budget and economic stabilization fund in crypto. Hello @bitcoin_laws, HB 4087 is not a Bitcoin Reserve Bill. The word bitcoin is not mentioned anywhere in the bill. This is a cryptocurrency bill. The Michigan Bitcoin Trade Council does not support HB 4087. This is a bill that enables the state of Michigan to invest in ANY… — Michigan Bitcoin Trade Council (@MichBTCtc) September 18, 2025 The proposal sets strict security rules, including government-only access to private keys, full end-to-end encryption, no phone-based access, secure data centers in multiple locations, multi-party approval for transactions, and routine audits. It doesn’t specify which digital assets qualify for strategic reserves, only defining the criterion. The bill states: “Digital currency in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of units of currency and verify the transfer of funds, and that operates independently of a central bank.” Supporters argue that Bitcoin can safeguard Michigan’s funds, reduce risks, and improve returns due to its fixed supply and rising adoption. They believe it strengthens financial security. Critics warn of volatility and unclear regulations, saying Bitcoin’s price swings could threaten stability and harm the state’s long-term financial health. Only Three States Have Passed Laws Several U.S. states are moving toward Bitcoin reserve plans, with Michigan joining more than 20 others drafting similar legislation. This wave highlights the rising attention on digital assets and their role in diversifying state portfolios. New Hampshire, Arizona, and Texas have already passed their own Bitcoin reserve laws. New Hampshire led with HB 302, allowing its treasurer to invest in digital assets with a market cap above $500 billion. Currently, only Bitcoin qualifies. Arizona’s Bill 2749 focuses on holding unclaimed assets and staking rewards in the state treasury rather than buying crypto directly. Texas’s SB 21 calls for a state-funded Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Similar bills have been rejected in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania, while 17 other states still have proposals under review.  In Michigan, however, the proposal has faced pushback. The Michigan Bitcoin Trade Council opposes the bill, saying it lacks a minimum market size requirement. Without this, the state could end up purchasing cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin. The group warns this would be risky, as they view other digital assets as more centralized and less secure than Bitcoin. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Michigan Pushes Crypto Reserve Bill Allowing 10% State Investment in Digital Assets

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/19 20:37
Threshold
T$0.01668-4.13%
Union
U$0.014009-1.46%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000509+0.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0864-1.86%
Capverse
CAP$0.15263-3.19%

Highlights:

  • Michigan advances bill to allow cryptocurrency holdings in official state financial reserves.
  • The proposal includes strict crypto security rules like encryption, audits, and multi-party approvals.
  • Michigan joins the growing list of states exploring Bitcoin reserves for budget diversification.

Michigan is moving forward with plans to hold cryptocurrency as part of its state funds. House Bill 4087, which would let the state invest in certain cryptocurrencies under set rules, had its second reading on Thursday and was sent to the Committee on Government Operations. If it becomes law, Michigan could start using digital assets more widely in its financial plans. 

Michigan Moves Toward Crypto Reserve with Strict Security Rules

Republican lawmakers Bryan Posthumus and Ron Robinson put forward the bill in February. The bill says crypto must be stored in one of three ways: with a secure storage service, with a qualified custodian such as a bank or trust company, or through exchange-traded products from registered investment firms. The bill allows Michigan to set up a Bitcoin reserve and invest up to 10% of its countercyclical budget and economic stabilization fund in crypto.

The proposal sets strict security rules, including government-only access to private keys, full end-to-end encryption, no phone-based access, secure data centers in multiple locations, multi-party approval for transactions, and routine audits. It doesn’t specify which digital assets qualify for strategic reserves, only defining the criterion.

The bill states:

Supporters argue that Bitcoin can safeguard Michigan’s funds, reduce risks, and improve returns due to its fixed supply and rising adoption. They believe it strengthens financial security. Critics warn of volatility and unclear regulations, saying Bitcoin’s price swings could threaten stability and harm the state’s long-term financial health.

Only Three States Have Passed Laws

Several U.S. states are moving toward Bitcoin reserve plans, with Michigan joining more than 20 others drafting similar legislation. This wave highlights the rising attention on digital assets and their role in diversifying state portfolios. New Hampshire, Arizona, and Texas have already passed their own Bitcoin reserve laws.

New Hampshire led with HB 302, allowing its treasurer to invest in digital assets with a market cap above $500 billion. Currently, only Bitcoin qualifies. Arizona’s Bill 2749 focuses on holding unclaimed assets and staking rewards in the state treasury rather than buying crypto directly. Texas’s SB 21 calls for a state-funded Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Similar bills have been rejected in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania, while 17 other states still have proposals under review. 

In Michigan, however, the proposal has faced pushback. The Michigan Bitcoin Trade Council opposes the bill, saying it lacks a minimum market size requirement. Without this, the state could end up purchasing cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin. The group warns this would be risky, as they view other digital assets as more centralized and less secure than Bitcoin.

eToro Platform

Best Crypto Exchange

  • Over 90 top cryptos to trade
  • Regulated by top-tier entities
  • User-friendly trading app
  • 30+ million users
9.9

5 Stars

Visit eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$240.3-2.96%
Capverse
CAP$0.15296-2.90%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.224976-1.72%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Partager
Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

PANews reported on September 19 that Google (GOOG.O): In order to maintain its leadership in artificial intelligence, the patent system must evolve.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1421-3.98%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1507-0.19%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 21:41
Partager
Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

PANews reported on September 19th that Mega Matrix Inc. ( MPU ) announced it has accumulated approximately $ 6 million in ENA tokens , with an additional $ 3 million invested in the past week, totaling 8.46 million ENA tokens at an average cost of $ 0.7165 per token. The company stated it will continue to increase its holdings weekly based on market conditions, furthering its stablecoin governance token ( DAT ) reserve strategy. Mega Matrix , headquartered in Singapore, also operates the short video platform FlexTV .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01363-5.67%
Ethena
ENA$0.6671-4.42%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 20:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Poland Debuts First Bitcoin ETF in Eastern Europe – Can Bitcoin Hyper Follow With 10x Gains?

Dogecoin ETF Taps $6 Million on Debut: How High Can the Price Climb?