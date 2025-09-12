Microsoft chief admits loss of trust among staff

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/12 16:33
Trust The Process
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has acknowledged the need to strengthen the company’s relationship with its employees following recent layoffs. During an online meeting, Nadella revealed that some staff affected by the layoffs would be asked to return to work on a part-time basis.

As the meeting proceeded, an employee pointed out that the company’s culture recently lacked empathy and asked its executives what strategies they intend to implement to rebuild its employees’ trust. 

Responding to the question, Nadella expressed that he truly appreciated the issues raised and the sentiments behind them. The CEO said, “I view this as feedback for myself and the entire leadership team because we can do better, and we will.”

Microsoft intends to restore its employees’ trust 

Satya Nadella’s statements during the online meeting, where he addressed the need to rebuild employee trust, came after Microsoft decided to lay off 9,000 jobs in July. 

To implement the changes he suggested, the tech company released a notice informing its employees residing close to its Redmond, Washington headquarters to resume office work three times a week. This was set to take effect starting in February as the company vowed to initiate a larger rollout later.

Amy Coleman, an executive vice president and Chief Human Resources Officer at Microsoft, commented on the situation. Coleman highlighted that people had received the announcement to return to the office with mixed reactions. Based on her, some employees have projected feelings of losing their independence.

Even with this, she acknowledged that employees, particularly those around Seattle, were eager to return to the office. This was after it was discovered that several were already in office, an average of 2.4 times per week.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that when comparing Microsoft to other tech firms, the tech giant has been slower in authorizing a return to office work. To support this claim, Amazon, one of its major competitors, mandated that its employees resume office five days a week in January.

Concerning this significant attempt to restore its employees’ trust, Wall Street is celebrating Microsoft’s progress and achievement despite facing harsh criticism from some workers.

According to July reports, Microsoft’s net income had increased by 24% to $27 billion while its gross margin decreased below the 69% mark, down from a record of  71% in 2023. To recover the losses, the tech company has adopted a strategy of expanding at a faster rate and leasing data center resources in response to the rising demand for AI.

While addressing remote work issues, Nadella pointed out that the remote work approach is popularly adopted in the workforce ecosystem. However, he highlighted that new workers and individuals beginning to explore their careers often lack sufficient chances for mentorship or support in this approach.

Based on his explanation, the reason behind this is that most of the management team operates from distinct areas, while all the interns are in one location. Therefore, he urged addressing these differences as they could mess up their social agreements big time.

Tech companies face pressure amid increased adoption of AI 

Nadella earlier stated that Microsoft was facing pressure despite being acknowledged for its faster growth. This concern has particularly been observed in the software industry due to the anxiety brought about by the effects of AI in the ecosystem and its potential to replace jobs.

In a statement, the CEO stated that they were encountering a lot of tough work. Therefore, Nadella pointed out that their main focus is dealing with this hard renewal process. He added that being sincere about the need to undergo change is important.

Apart from this, Nadella also highlighted that some of their significant businesses might not be considered important in the future. Additionally, the profits they enjoy today might not last. Hence, according to him, they need to consider these changes.

Meanwhile, as reported by Cryptopolitan last month, Mustafa Suleyman, the head of Microsoft AI, has cautioned that entertaining the idea of AI consciousness is risky. He noted it could pose psychological harm to vulnerable individuals. Mustafa also highlighted that extending moral consideration to advanced AI could create dependency issues, potentially exacerbating delusional thinking.

