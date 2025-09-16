Microsoft just increased its dividend by 10%

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 22:16
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017447+3.86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1373-0.29%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001001+3.73%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06643+8.29%
Particl
PART$0.2047+0.44%

On September 15, 2025, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced a quarterly dividend increase of 9.6% (or 8 cents), raising the payout to $0.91 per share. 

The increase marks the company’s 23rd consecutive year of dividend growth and a 10% increase from the previous quarter. At the stock price of $515.40 last close, the yield stands at 0.7%. 

In addition, Microsoft announced that its 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting would be held virtually on December 5, 2025, when shareholders recorded as of September 30, 2025, will be entitled to vote. 

With the changes, the market now expects an estimated $27.1 billion in annual dividends. The next payment is scheduled for December 11, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 20, 2025.

Microsoft stock also up

At the time of writing, Microsoft shares were trading at $515.40, up a modest 0.14% in pre-market.

The slight uptick was the result not only of the dividend hikes but some renewed analyst sentiment as well.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss reiterated a “Buy” rating on Microsoft on Monday, September 15, citing the tech giant’s financial strength and long-term growth outlook.

Weiss also pointed to the company’s rising dividend as a clear signal of its ongoing commitment to shareholder returns, while highlighting the $55 billion still under Microsoft’s current share repurchase authorization.

At the same time, Microsoft is seeing some new developments in regard to its relationship with OpenAI.

Namely, the artificial intelligence (AI) company announced last week that it would restructure as a for-profit public benefit corporation, creating traditional stock. As part of the shift, Microsoft, whose total investment in OpenAI stands at roughly $13 billion, is expected to receive a new equity stake of up to 30%, which would add around $150 billion to its valuation, according to BNP Paribas equity analyst Stefan Slowinski.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/microsoft-just-increased-its-dividend-by-10/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

PANews reported on September 16 that according to CoinDesk, Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming that its reporting damaged his personal reputation, business, Truth Social and the $TRUMP crypto project.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.582+1.40%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 22:08
Partager
Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

The Federal Reserve’s big decision is coming on Wednesday, when Chair Jerome Powell will confirm if the US central bank has made its first interest rate cut since 2024. Futures markets have already priced in a 25 basis point reduction, which would bring the federal funds target range to between 4.00% and 4.25%.  In the […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0922+12.49%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 22:09
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001713+0.88%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
AaveToken
AAVE$292.9-1.44%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Airwallex founder says it’s time to short Circle

Polygon schedules network upgrade to support growing demand for stablecoins