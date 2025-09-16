Microsoft just increased its dividend by 10%

On September 15, 2025, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced a quarterly dividend increase of 9.6% (or 8 cents), raising the payout to $0.91 per share.

The increase marks the company’s 23rd consecutive year of dividend growth and a 10% increase from the previous quarter. At the stock price of $515.40 last close, the yield stands at 0.7%.

In addition, Microsoft announced that its 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting would be held virtually on December 5, 2025, when shareholders recorded as of September 30, 2025, will be entitled to vote.

With the changes, the market now expects an estimated $27.1 billion in annual dividends. The next payment is scheduled for December 11, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 20, 2025.

Microsoft stock also up

At the time of writing, Microsoft shares were trading at $515.40, up a modest 0.14% in pre-market.

The slight uptick was the result not only of the dividend hikes but some renewed analyst sentiment as well.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss reiterated a “Buy” rating on Microsoft on Monday, September 15, citing the tech giant’s financial strength and long-term growth outlook.

Weiss also pointed to the company’s rising dividend as a clear signal of its ongoing commitment to shareholder returns, while highlighting the $55 billion still under Microsoft’s current share repurchase authorization.

At the same time, Microsoft is seeing some new developments in regard to its relationship with OpenAI.

Namely, the artificial intelligence (AI) company announced last week that it would restructure as a for-profit public benefit corporation, creating traditional stock. As part of the shift, Microsoft, whose total investment in OpenAI stands at roughly $13 billion, is expected to receive a new equity stake of up to 30%, which would add around $150 billion to its valuation, according to BNP Paribas equity analyst Stefan Slowinski.

Featured image via Shutterstock