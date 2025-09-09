Microsoft Taps Nebius for AI Data Center Expansion in New Jersey

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/09 12:38
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001546-6.39%
Wink
LIKE$0.01033-3.62%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.163+27.34%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4139+3.78%
Multichain
MULTI$0.05444-7.25%

TLDRs;

  • Microsoft signs multi-year AI infrastructure deal with Nebius, starting operations from a new New Jersey data center.
  • Nebius to finance expansion through Microsoft-backed cash flow and debt, demonstrating new AI infrastructure financing models.
  • Hyperscalers like Microsoft increasingly outsource AI capacity to specialized firms as AI infrastructure spending tops $200 billion by 2028.
  • Nebius targets 1 GW of power capacity by 2026, addressing critical AI energy bottlenecks while fueling global expansion.

Microsoft has signed a multi-year agreement with Amsterdam-based Nebius Group N.V., a Nasdaq-listed AI infrastructure provider backed by Nvidia and Accel, to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) data center capacity in the United States.

The deal will see Nebius supply AI infrastructure from a newly constructed data center in Vineland, New Jersey, scheduled to begin operations later this year.

This partnership highlights a growing trend among major cloud providers: outsourcing AI computing needs to specialized infrastructure companies rather than solely building and managing their own facilities.

Nebius Financing Powered by Microsoft Deal

According to its latest filings, Nebius will finance capital expenditures for the Microsoft deal using cash flow generated directly from the agreement, along with debt secured against the contract. The structure leverages Microsoft’s strong credit rating, allowing Nebius to expand faster than initially projected.

The company, which reported a staggering 625% year-over-year revenue growth in Q2 2025 with earnings of $105.1 million, expects its annualized run-rate revenue to reach between $900 million and $1.1 billion by the end of 2025.

Nebius says this financing model demonstrates how long-term contracts with hyperscalers can serve as collateral, providing a strong foundation for debt financing in capital-intensive industries like AI infrastructure.

Hyperscalers Turn to Specialized Providers

Microsoft’s collaboration with Nebius underscores a broader industry shift. Hyperscale providers such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Google increasingly rely on firms like Nebius and CoreWeave to meet rising AI demand without shouldering the full cost and complexity of building every data center in-house.

Industry analysts project that global AI infrastructure spending could surpass $200 billion by 2028, driven by rapid adoption of generative AI and large-scale model training. This outsourcing approach provides hyperscalers with flexibility, allowing them to scale quickly while transferring capital burdens to specialized partners.

Nebius, for its part, is working to secure over 1 GW of power by 2026 to support its global expansion plans. With AI workloads consuming up to four times more energy than traditional computing, power acquisition has become the central constraint in the AI infrastructure race.

Competitive Edge in a Power-Constrained Market

Beyond financing and infrastructure growth, Nebius is positioning itself to tackle the industry’s biggest bottleneck, energy. A recent survey of 120 data center executives revealed that power and grid capacity have overtaken real estate and construction costs as the top challenges for AI infrastructure providers.

By targeting 1 GW of power capacity, enough to supply roughly 750,000 homes, Nebius aims to gain a competitive edge in an increasingly constrained energy market. This scale will not only meet Microsoft’s growing AI compute requirements but also position Nebius as a critical global supplier of AI cloud infrastructure.

As Microsoft deepens its AI push with Nebius, the deal represents more than just a single data center project. It signals the acceleration of a new wave of financing models, partnerships, and infrastructure strategies that will define the AI economy in the years ahead.

 

The post Microsoft Taps Nebius for AI Data Center Expansion in New Jersey appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US U.S. Federal Communications Commission considers revoking recognition for seven China-linked testing labs

US U.S. Federal Communications Commission considers revoking recognition for seven China-linked testing labs

On Monday, the Federal Communications Commission said it has opened a proceeding to revoke U.S. recognition for seven testing laboratories tied to the Chinese government, citing national security concerns. In May, the agency approved rules blocking some China-based labs from certifying devices like phones, cameras, and computers for sale in the U.S. The FCC added […]
Union
U$0.01016-2.58%
Wink
LIKE$0.010339-3.58%
MAY
MAY$0.04215+2.43%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 12:16
Partager
Zhitong's stock dividend and rights issue in two days has surpassed FamilyMart in market value.

Zhitong's stock dividend and rights issue in two days has surpassed FamilyMart in market value.

PANews reported on September 9th that Zhitong Technology (8932) saw strong stock prices, completing its rights and dividend payments in just two trading days. Its market capitalization has surpassed FamilyMart, making it a new focus in the capital market. The market generally believes that the driving force behind this move is Zhitong's "Bitcoin Capital Strategy," which was launched on August 8th. By subscribing to convertible bonds from SORA (Asia Strategy), an international Web3 company, Zhitong leveraged the potential of Bitcoin's capitalization through both offensive and defensive strategies: upside gains from conversion to equity, and downside protection from debt with fixed interest payments. This is the first time a Taiwanese listed company has adopted a Bitcoin capitalization strategy, and is being hailed by the market as a "new era strategy for Taiwan." Investors are optimistic that Zhitong will open a new chapter of valuation reassessment with the dual engines of "Bitcoin strategy + financial technology".
Movement
MOVE$0.1272+6.26%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0015451-8.83%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02725+0.51%
Partager
PANews2025/09/09 13:08
Partager
Trump administration mulls executive order on ‘debanking’ — WSJ

Trump administration mulls executive order on ‘debanking’ — WSJ

Trump may issue an executive order to protect crypto firms from banking discrimination, ending what some call Operation Chokepoint 2.0, according to The Wall Street Journal.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.741+2.85%
MAY
MAY$0.04215+2.43%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1367+1.40%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 20:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US U.S. Federal Communications Commission considers revoking recognition for seven China-linked testing labs

Zhitong's stock dividend and rights issue in two days has surpassed FamilyMart in market value.

Trump administration mulls executive order on ‘debanking’ — WSJ

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’