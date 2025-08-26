MicroStrategy Adds 3,081 Bitcoin, Hoard Tops 632,000 Coins

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26
MicroStrategy, the business-intelligence firm now marketing itself simply as Strategy, said it bought 3,081 Bitcoin between Aug. 18 and Aug. 24 for about $356.9 million, or roughly $115,829 per coin. Chairman Michael Saylor disclosed the purchase on social media on Monday, describing the move as part of the company’s ongoing treasury strategy.

The latest acquisition lifts the company’s stash to 632,457 Bitcoin—about 3 percent of the cryptocurrency’s total eventual supply—and brings its aggregate cost basis to roughly $46.5 billion. Saylor added that the firm’s Bitcoin position is showing a 25.4 percent yield so far this year, underscoring the group’s conviction despite recent price softness in the wider digital-asset market.

Corporate interest in Bitcoin continued elsewhere in Asia. Tokyo-listed Metaplanet Inc. said it bought an additional 103 Bitcoin for about ¥1.74 billion ($11.7 million), taking its holdings to 18,991 coins valued at around $2.2 billion. FTSE Russell’s semi-annual review also elevated the company to mid-cap status and added it to the FTSE Japan Index, potentially steering passive capital flows toward the stock and providing traditional investors with indirect exposure to Bitcoin.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/microstrategy-adds-3081-bitcoin-hoard-tops-632000-coins-47b57e16

The non-fungible token market has seen a rebound in 2025, marked by a significant increase in market capitalization and trading sales volumes, driven by strong [...]
2025/08/25
Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
2024/07/03
TLDR Banks Warn Stablecoin Rules May Trigger $6.6T Deposit Outflow Crypto Yields Stir Panic as U.S. Banks Fight Stablecoin Edge GENIUS Act Sparks Clash Over Fair Play in Deposit Markets Stablecoin Loophole Could Drain Trillions, Say U.S. Banks Banking Giants Push Back on Crypto's Rising Yield Advantage U.S. banks have issued a warning over proposed [...] The post U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/08/26
