MicroStrategy Buys $357 Million in Bitcoin, Lifts Stack to 632,500 Coins

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 08:25
MicroStrategy added 3,081 Bitcoin to its treasury this week, spending approximately $356

MicroStrategy added 3,081 Bitcoin to its treasury this week, spending approximately $356.9 million at an average price of $115,829 per coin, according to several market disclosures. About 86 percent of the outlay was financed through an at-the-market offering of the company’s common stock, underscoring founder and chairman Michael Saylor’s strategy of using equity sales to expand the software maker’s cryptocurrency reserve.

The latest purchase raises MicroStrategy’s hoard to roughly 632,500 Bitcoin, valued at about $70.8 billion at prevailing market prices. The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company remains by far the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, having accumulated the position through a series of acquisitions that began in 2020.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/microstrategy-buys-357-million-bitcoin-lifts-stack-to-632500-coins-2cfe478f

