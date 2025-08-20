

Financial analysts are raising concerns about Bitcoin‘s future, suggesting that its long-term price consistency may hinge more on acquisitions by corporate treasuries than traditional market demand. Such observations highlight potential vulnerabilities in MicroStrategy’s financial strategies, prompting some to speculate about a looming downturn for the company and the broader cryptocurrency market.

Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/microstrategy-faces-mounting-financial-challenges