MicroStrategy (MSTR) Stock May Soon Make A Big S&P 500 Debut, All Criteria Met

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 00:31
U
U$0.016+8.10%
SIX
SIX$0.02236+3.85%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,155.51+4.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1024+2.60%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.231+3.79%
MAY
MAY$0.04844+2.62%
MetYa
MET$0.2485+11.48%
SOON
SOON$0.2717-4.09%

Key Insights:

  • MicroStrategy stock has satisfied every S&P 500 inclusion requirement.
  • MSTR stock is pegged at around $335.86 amid a bearish market shift.
  • The Michael Saylor-led company holds 629,376 BTC worth $26 billion in gains.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock may soon be included in the S&P 500 after meeting all the set criteria.

The update came on August 21, 2025, with indications that the company led by Michael Saylor had satisfied every requirement.

If added, it could bring over $10 billion in inflows to the MSTR stock from index funds.

MicroStrategy Stock and the S&P 500 Criteria

The S&P 500 requires companies to meet strict rules before they can be considered for inclusion. MicroStrategy stock has now checked all the boxes, as highlighted by Bitcoin Archive.

The company is based in the United States and makes more than half of its revenue locally. It is also listed on a major U.S. stock exchange.

Market value is another key factor. Firms need to have a market capitalization of at least $8.2 billion.

MicroStrategy’s market capitalization is pegged at $95.95 billion, far above the requirement.

Trading activity also matters as a company must have at least 250,000 shares traded in each of the last six months.

Notably, MicroStrategy stock has passed this mark, with strong daily trading volume.

The rules also state that at least half of the outstanding shares must be available for public trading. This condition has been met as well.

Profitability is another part of the S&P 500 inclusion criteria. A company must report positive earnings in its most recent quarter.

MSTR Stock Meeting S& 500 Inclusion Criteria | Source: Bitcoin Archive

The sum of its last four quarters must also be positive. MicroStrategy met these conditions, which means it cleared every hurdle for possible entry into the index.

The decision now rests with the S&P committee, which chooses when and how a new company is added.

If MicroStrategy is included, billions of dollars from passive investment funds that track the index would flow into the stock.

MSTR Stock Outlook

It is worth mentioning that on August 22, MicroStrategy stock traded at $338.83, up 0.5% in the pre-market trading session.

The stock had a day range between $334.85 and $343.2 with the previous close being $337.58. Over the past year, the MSTR stock traded between $113.69 and $543.

Market watchers noted that the stock had been trading near $360 for about four months. It struggled to gain momentum above that level. Crypto market analyst Ali Martinez pointed to a head-and-shoulders pattern forming on the chart.

The analyst suggested that if the MicroStrategy stock falls below $360, it could slide further, possibly toward $300.

Even with these signals, meeting the S&P 500 standards placed MicroStrategy in a stronger position.

If the stock is added, the inflows from index funds could provide support for its share price, balancing out some of the market pressure.

The Bitcoin Acquisition Effect on MicroStrategy Stock

MicroStrategy’s model of buying Bitcoin has set it apart from other companies. It holds the largest amount of Bitcoin among public firms worldwide.

The company’s total holdings have reached 629,376 BTC, and the coins were bought at a combined cost of $46.15 billion.

At current market prices, this position carried more than $26 billion in unrealized gains.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 18, the firm reported another purchase of 430 BTC.

This was financed through proceeds from preferred stock sales. It included 19.3 million from STRK shares, $19.0 million from STRF, and $12.1 million from STRD.

The company did not use its common stock ATM program. Although the purchase was small compared to earlier buys, it kept the company’s strategy intact.

The move also confirmed MicroStrategy’s link to Bitcoin. The MicroStrategy stock price often rose and fell with Bitcoin’s performance.

This connection remained a defining factor for investors tracking both assets.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/22/microstrategy-mstr-stock-may-soon-make-a-big-sp-500-debut-all-criteria-met/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
Triathon
GROW$0.0108+0.93%
American Coin
USA$0.0000008095+5.59%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04195+7.39%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 21:30
Partager
Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.1024+2.63%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006168--%
Particl
PART$0.1848+2.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:03
Partager
China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

China Renaissance Holdings Limited has partnered with YZi Labs to deepen its footprint in the crypto asset space, particularly within the BNB Chain ecosystem.  In a voluntary disclosure today, the company revealed the signing of a non-binding Strategic Cooperation Memorandum. $100 Million in BNB Allocation As part of the agreement, China Renaissance will allocate approximately $100 million to BNB. This makes it the first Hong Kong-listed company to include BNB in its crypto asset portfolio.  The move seeks to generate competitive yields from the BNB ecosystem while also securing long-term involvement in high-quality projects within the BNB Chain. The partnership will also focus on promoting Web3 initiatives and the compliant listing of BNB on licensed Hong Kong crypto asset exchanges. In collaboration with China Asset Management (Hong Kong) and other ecosystem players, China Renaissance plans to develop fund-based investment products and further the adoption of BNB through compliant financial channels. RWA Fund to Integrate BNB in Real-World Use Cases Under the guidance and cooperation of YZi Labs, China Renaissance intends to launch a multi-hundred-million-dollar Real-World Asset (RWA) fund. The fund aims to accelerate the integration of BNB public chain technology in stablecoin and RWA applications, particularly among Hong Kong-listed companies. YZi Labs will serve as a strategic advisor in the cooperation, supporting China Renaissance with: Ecosystem project referrals and third-party connections (custodians, validators, infrastructure providers) Branding and promotional support via official channels Collaborative Web3 and capital markets initiatives Together, the parties plan to identify and execute new growth opportunities that benefit China Renaissance’s financial services capabilities and the BNB Chain ecosystem. BNB Breaks New ATH Amid Institutional Frenzy Notably, BNB is the native token of BNB Chain, one of the most actively used blockchains globally. It helps in powering transactions, securing the network through governance, and supporting applications in DeFi and beyond. Market-wise, BNB surged to an all-time high of $881 on Thursday, continuing a strong uptrend with a 35% gain over the past 60 days. A wave of institutional interest has fueled the rally. In July, companies like Windtree Therapeutics and Nano Labs collectively invested $610 million into BNB. However, not all corporate crypto bets have fared well. Windtree’s stock, which initially soared on the announcement, has since plunged nearly 90%, putting it at risk of delisting from the Nasdaq. While the memorandum between China Renaissance and YZi Labs is non-binding and subject to final agreements, the collaboration further confirms institutional confidence in BNB and its ecosystem.
Binance Coin
BNB$895.53+6.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.05481+8.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.1354+6.69%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 23:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams – Over 3,000 Involve Crypto