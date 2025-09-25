The post Mid-2029 A Fair Timeline For Digital Euro appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The digital euro, the European Union’s long-planned central bank digital currency (CBDC) project, is facing delays, with its launch now expected around mid-2029. The EU’s digital euro could become a reality in 2029, European Central Bank Executive Board member Piero Cipollone said in a Bloomberg Future of Finance event Tuesday in Frankfurt. “The middle of 2029 could be a fair assessment,” he said, adding that the ECB has been actively discussing the project at the level of EU member states. If correct, Cipollone’s timeline would signal another delay for the digital euro, despite widespread calls to launch the CBDC to protect Europe’s financial sovereignty amid the US stablecoin push. European Parliament is holding up progress According to Cipollone, the European Parliament has been the biggest obstacle to progress toward a digital euro, as it must pass legislation to move forward with the project. “We should arrive at a general approach, as they call it, an agreement among member-states by the end of the year,” he said, adding that the Parliament is likely to have a position on a digital euro by May 2026. ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone in Frankfurt on Tuesday. Source: Bloomberg Cipollone’s assessment on Europe’s CBDC launch came soon after EU ministers reached a “compromise” on the digital euro roadmap last week, imposing holding limits on the potential digital currency. Related: EU lawmakers skeptical of digital euro as ECB renews pitch “The compromise that we reached is that before the ECB makes a final decision in relation to issuance […] there would be an opportunity for a discussion in the Council of Ministers,” Irish Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe said at a news conference last Friday. A MEP to report on progress on Oct. 24 While Cipollone expects the digital euro won’t launch before… The post Mid-2029 A Fair Timeline For Digital Euro appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The digital euro, the European Union’s long-planned central bank digital currency (CBDC) project, is facing delays, with its launch now expected around mid-2029. The EU’s digital euro could become a reality in 2029, European Central Bank Executive Board member Piero Cipollone said in a Bloomberg Future of Finance event Tuesday in Frankfurt. “The middle of 2029 could be a fair assessment,” he said, adding that the ECB has been actively discussing the project at the level of EU member states. If correct, Cipollone’s timeline would signal another delay for the digital euro, despite widespread calls to launch the CBDC to protect Europe’s financial sovereignty amid the US stablecoin push. European Parliament is holding up progress According to Cipollone, the European Parliament has been the biggest obstacle to progress toward a digital euro, as it must pass legislation to move forward with the project. “We should arrive at a general approach, as they call it, an agreement among member-states by the end of the year,” he said, adding that the Parliament is likely to have a position on a digital euro by May 2026. ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone in Frankfurt on Tuesday. Source: Bloomberg Cipollone’s assessment on Europe’s CBDC launch came soon after EU ministers reached a “compromise” on the digital euro roadmap last week, imposing holding limits on the potential digital currency. Related: EU lawmakers skeptical of digital euro as ECB renews pitch “The compromise that we reached is that before the ECB makes a final decision in relation to issuance […] there would be an opportunity for a discussion in the Council of Ministers,” Irish Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe said at a news conference last Friday. A MEP to report on progress on Oct. 24 While Cipollone expects the digital euro won’t launch before…

Mid-2029 A Fair Timeline For Digital Euro

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 11:29
Threshold
T$0,01541-0,38%
Omnity Network
OCT$0,08606-0,87%
Movement
MOVE$0,1129-3,09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017019+0,51%
EPNS
PUSH$0,02925-3,71%

The digital euro, the European Union’s long-planned central bank digital currency (CBDC) project, is facing delays, with its launch now expected around mid-2029.

The EU’s digital euro could become a reality in 2029, European Central Bank Executive Board member Piero Cipollone said in a Bloomberg Future of Finance event Tuesday in Frankfurt.

“The middle of 2029 could be a fair assessment,” he said, adding that the ECB has been actively discussing the project at the level of EU member states.

If correct, Cipollone’s timeline would signal another delay for the digital euro, despite widespread calls to launch the CBDC to protect Europe’s financial sovereignty amid the US stablecoin push.

European Parliament is holding up progress

According to Cipollone, the European Parliament has been the biggest obstacle to progress toward a digital euro, as it must pass legislation to move forward with the project.

“We should arrive at a general approach, as they call it, an agreement among member-states by the end of the year,” he said, adding that the Parliament is likely to have a position on a digital euro by May 2026.

ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone in Frankfurt on Tuesday. Source: Bloomberg

Cipollone’s assessment on Europe’s CBDC launch came soon after EU ministers reached a “compromise” on the digital euro roadmap last week, imposing holding limits on the potential digital currency.

Related: EU lawmakers skeptical of digital euro as ECB renews pitch

“The compromise that we reached is that before the ECB makes a final decision in relation to issuance […] there would be an opportunity for a discussion in the Council of Ministers,” Irish Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe said at a news conference last Friday.

A MEP to report on progress on Oct. 24

While Cipollone expects the digital euro won’t launch before mid-2029, European authorities are pressing ahead with CBDC preparations, with the ECB targeting October to decide whether to move to the next phase.

A spokesperson for the ECB told Cointelegraph on Wednesday that a member of the European Parliament (MEP) is expected to deliver a progress report on the digital euro on Oct. 24.

Following the report, lawmakers will have six weeks to put forward amendments and a further five months for discussions, Cipollone reportedly said.

The digital euro: Five years in the making

Officially introduced by the ECB in October 2020, the digital euro project has emerged as one of Europe’s longest-discussed financial initiatives.

In June 2023, the European Commission published a legal proposal for a potential digital euro, yet progress within the European Parliament has remained limited.

Meanwhile, the ECB has steadily advanced the project, completing its investigation phase in November 2023 and moving into a preparation phase set to finish by October 2025.

Despite these steps, the initiative has faced significant skepticism from banks, lawmakers, member states, as well as end users, largely due to concerns around CBDC privacy.

Globally, some central banks have piloted their own digital currencies for years. China, for example, launched a pilot digital yuan wallet in early 2022. However, the digital yuan has encountered slow adoption, with critics describing many CBDCs as costly fiat replicas rather than genuine fintech innovations.

Magazine: 7 reasons why Bitcoin mining is a terrible business idea

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/digital-euro-mid-2029-fair-assessment-ecb-cipollone?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $241 million yesterday (September 24th, US Eastern Time). BlackRock's IBIT saw a single-day net inflow of $129 million, bringing its total net inflow to $60.776 billion. Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB saw a net inflow of $37.7217 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.184 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETF is US$149.736 billion, and the net asset ratio accounts for 6.62% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a cumulative net inflow of US$57.492 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0,00008788+0,02%
ARK
ARK$0,4179-3,59%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00553+0,54%
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 11:59
Partager
Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) demanded an investigation Wednesday into potential conflicts of interest concerning Trump administration officials David Sacks and Steve Witkoff, and their association with the World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency venture.read more
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0,01423-5,51%
DAR Open Network
D$0,03038-1,77%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,542-2,00%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/25 11:40
Partager
Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

The post Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google has announced the launch of a new open-source protocol called Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) in partnership with Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation, and 60 other organizations. This allows AI agents to make payments on behalf of users using various methods such as real-time bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and, most importantly, stablecoins. Let’s explore in detail what this could mean for the broader cryptocurrency markets, and also highlight a presale crypto (Best Wallet Token) that could explode as a result of this development. Google’s Push for Stablecoins Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) uses digital contracts known as ‘Intent Mandates’ and ‘Verifiable Credentials’ to ensure that AI agents undertake only those payments authorized by the user. Mandates, by the way, are cryptographically signed, tamper-proof digital contracts that act as verifiable proof of a user’s instruction. For example, let’s say you instruct an AI agent to never spend more than $200 in a single transaction. This instruction is written into an Intent Mandate, which serves as a digital contract. Now, whenever the AI agent tries to make a payment, it must present this mandate as proof of authorization, which will then be verified via the AP2 protocol. Alongside this, Google has also launched the A2A x402 extension to accelerate support for the Web3 ecosystem. This production-ready solution enables agent-based crypto payments and will help reshape the growth of cryptocurrency integration within the AP2 protocol. Google’s inclusion of stablecoins in AP2 is a massive vote of confidence in dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies and a huge step toward making them a mainstream payment option. This widens stablecoin usage beyond trading and speculation, positioning them at the center of the consumption economy. The recent enactment of the GENIUS Act in the U.S. gives stablecoins more structure and legal support. Imagine paying for things like data crawls, per-task…
Union
U$0,009961+0,47%
RealLink
REAL$0,06217+0,29%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08395-1,53%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Has Bitcoin's four-year cycle really been broken?

Keen Golden, an international commercial settlement joint venture, increased its holdings by nearly 106 Bitcoins