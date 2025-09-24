The European Union’s efforts to introduce a digital euro, its central bank digital currency (CBDC), are now anticipated to materialize around mid-2029, after facing multiple delays. While the project continues to progress at the regulatory and political levels, significant hurdles remain before a full rollout, reflecting the complex dynamics of digital currency adoption within Europe’s [...]The European Union’s efforts to introduce a digital euro, its central bank digital currency (CBDC), are now anticipated to materialize around mid-2029, after facing multiple delays. While the project continues to progress at the regulatory and political levels, significant hurdles remain before a full rollout, reflecting the complex dynamics of digital currency adoption within Europe’s [...]

Mid-2029: The Expected Timeline for the Digital Euro Launch

Par : Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/24 19:14
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08443-7.00%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00554-2.12%
Mid-2029: The Expected Timeline For The Digital Euro Launch

The European Union’s efforts to introduce a digital euro, its central bank digital currency (CBDC), are now anticipated to materialize around mid-2029, after facing multiple delays. While the project continues to progress at the regulatory and political levels, significant hurdles remain before a full rollout, reflecting the complex dynamics of digital currency adoption within Europe’s financial system.

  • The EU’s digital euro is now targeted for launch around mid-2029, according to ECB officials.
  • European Parliament’s legislative delays are a primary obstacle to advancing the CBDC project.
  • EU ministers recently agreed on a digital euro roadmap, including imposing limits on holdings.
  • An upcoming report on Oct. 24 will evaluate the project’s progress, with potential legislative implications.
  • Despite delays, preparations for the digital euro continue, signaling Europe’s commitment to digital currency innovation.

Delays and Political Challenges for Europe’s Digital Euro

The European Central Bank’s long-standing initiative to develop a digital euro has experienced further postponements, with officials now estimating that the CBDC could launch as late as mid-2029. ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone shared this timeline during a Bloomberg event, emphasizing ongoing discussions among EU member states and regulators.

“The middle of 2029 could be a fair assessment,” Cipollone said, highlighting how the European Central Bank remains in active dialogue with national authorities. This delay underscores the regulatory and legislative hurdles yet to be addressed before the digital euro can be fully deployed in the EU’s financial ecosystem.

He further noted that the European Parliament is expected to reach a consensus on the legislation by May 2026, which is a crucial step towards finalizing the digital euro’s framework. Meanwhile, EU finance ministers have already reached a “compromise” on key aspects of the project, including holding limits on digital euro accounts, as part of the broader roadmap.

ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone in Frankfurt. Source: Bloomberg

Despite these legislative delays, the ECB remains committed to advancing the CBDC, with plans to decide whether to proceed beyond the current phase in October. A detailed report on progress will be presented to the European Parliament on October 24, after which lawmakers will have several weeks to propose amendments and further debate the project’s future.

Ultimately, the timeline for the digital euro reflects the delicate interplay between technological innovation, regulatory oversight, and political consensus, which are essential for ensuring a trustworthy and functional cryptocurrency infrastructure within Europe.

This article was originally published as Mid-2029: The Expected Timeline for the Digital Euro Launch on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
SQUID MEME
GAME$33.1081+3.88%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01224+1.07%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Partager
Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Treat ChatGPT like a junior dev on your team — helpful, but always needing review.
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001257-1.17%
Wink
LIKE$0.008066-4.06%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:12
Partager
Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

PANews reported on September 24th that according to PR Newswire, Chinese auto dealer Jiuzi New Energy (NASDAQ: JZXN) announced that its board of directors has formally approved and adopted a cryptoasset investment policy. This policy authorizes the company to allocate a portion of its cash reserves to specific cryptoassets within a prudent risk management framework. The policy's core framework includes: 1. Clear investment authorization and ceiling: The board has authorized the company to deploy up to $1 billion to purchase cryptoassets, ensuring controlled risk exposure. 2. Strict asset selection criteria: Initially, investments will be limited to BTC, ETH, and BNB. Any future expansion plans to include other assets will require reassessment and approval by the board's risk committee. 3. Highest level of custody standards: The company will not hold custody of acquired cryptoassets. 4. Professional oversight and governance structure: A "Cryptoasset Risk Committee" will be established to oversee the implementation of various policies and report regularly to the board.
1
1$0.01398-1.52%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,016.27-0.06%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,059.38+0.14%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 19:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Changpeng Zhao: The era of Perp DEX is coming, and high-quality projects will win in the long run