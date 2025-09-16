Mid-September Trends: Dollar, Yen & Safe Havens

The week opens with markets focused on the Fed meeting (16–17 Sep), where a 25 bps cut is widely expected. Powell’s tone and the dot plot will determine the short-term direction for the dollar, yen and gold.

💵 Dollar (DXY): The U.S. Dollar Index is holding around 97.6, slightly firmer into the Fed. Any move to slow the pace of projected 2026 easing could lift the dollar; a dovish tilt would likely cap upside momentum.

💴 Yen (USD/JPY): USD/JPY trades close to 147.5 as markets await the Fed and the BoJ (18–19 Sep). The BoJ is expected to hold rates at 0.5%, but any hint of earlier tightening — or stronger intervention rhetoric — would push USD/JPY lower.

🥇 Gold & Safe Havens: Gold is consolidating near $3,635–3,645/oz after last week’s record at $3,674. With real yields subdued and policy uncertainty elevated, dips remain shallow — though a hawkish Fed could cause a temporary correction.

📈 Rates snapshot: The U.S. 10-year yield trades near 4.06%, keeping both gold and the yen highly sensitive to surprises in Fed guidance.

Trading takeaways (not financial advice):

Gold: Bias stays buy-the-dip; watch $3,600/3,575 as supports and $3,675+ as breakout levels.

Key range 146.8–148.5. Dovish Fed with steady BoJ favours a drift lower; hawkish dots risk a topside probe. DXY: Expect two-way trade into Wednesday — rallies face resistance if Powell reinforces gradual easing.

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Stay disciplined and use stops.

