Midas Partners with Hyperithm and Axelar to Launch $mXRP for DeFi Yield

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 13:00
Midas, a yield and wealth management company, has partnered with Axelar, a cross-communication entity, and Hyperithm, a digital asset management firm. The partnership is aimed at redefining yield opportunities for those holding $XRP tokens, with the launch of $mXRP. As the platform disclosed in its exclusive announcement on X, the development transforms untapped $XRP tokens into a considerable proactive asset to operate in the DeFi ecosystems. Hence, the initiative is focused on broadening $XRP’s adoption by using it in the form of collateral across diverse decentralized markets.

Midas, Hyperithm, and Axelar Roll Out $mXRP to Transform Untapped $XRP into Productive Collateral

With the release of $mXRP in collaboration with Hyperithm and Axelar, Midas intends to make idle $XRP a productive crypto asset. In this respect, the $XRP is reportedly structured through comprehensively audited smart contracts on the XRP Ledger’s Ethereum Virtual Machine. This delivers a secure and transparent yield strategy framework. Additionally, $mXRP provides the consumer with a significant exposure to yields without the need for direct management of complicated DeFi operations.

Offering New Tokenized Yield Opportunities to Fortify $XRP Adoption

According to Midas, the $mXRP offers deployment across diverse lending protocols as well as dApps within the XRPL EVM. Hence, the consumers are allowed to mint $mXRP with the deposit of $XRP collateral, getting access to substantial exposure to tokenized yield. With rising institutional interest and robust community demand, the initiative underscores a key move in making $XRP highly contributing to the wider DeFi innovation.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
