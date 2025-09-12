Mike-Cagney’s Figure Prices IPO at $25 Per Share Bringing Potential Raise to Near $788M

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 09:15
NEAR
NEAR$2.734-0.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0966-4.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016045-7.29%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06567-1.03%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06856-1.95%

Figure Technologies, a blockchain-focused lending platform founded by SoFi co-founder Mike Cagney, has priced its initial public offering at $25 per share, which would raise $787.5 million.

Shares of the company’s Class A stock is scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “FIGR” later today, September 11, according to a press release.

The offering includes 31.5 million shares, with roughly 23.5 million coming directly from Figure and 8 million from existing shareholders. An additional 4.7 million shares could be sold if underwriters exercise their option to purchase more.

Last week, the company’s IPO was upsized to $526 million.

Figure has helped originate more than $16 billion in home equity loans, which the firm says makes it the largest non-bank provider of that financing.

Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and BofA Securities are leading the offering, joined by a slate of other underwriters, including Societe Generale, Stifel, and Mizuho.

The offering is set to close on September 12, pending typical closing conditions.

Read more: Mike Cagney’s Figure Technologies Seeks Over $4B Valuation in Nasdaq IPO

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/11/blockchain-based-lender-figure-prices-ipo-at-usd25-per-share-raising-nearly-usd788m

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Native Markets heavily favored on Polymarket to win bid to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin

Native Markets heavily favored on Polymarket to win bid to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin

The project, co-founded by an early Hyperliquid backer, has raised eyebrows amid rising competition among suitors.
CreatorBid
BID$0.10477-6.21%
WINK
WIN$0.00005278+0.34%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 09:03
Partager
Robinhood Debuts Social Trading App With Live Crypto, Stocks, Options Integration

Robinhood Debuts Social Trading App With Live Crypto, Stocks, Options Integration

The post Robinhood Debuts Social Trading App With Live Crypto, Stocks, Options Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robinhood has unleashed a verified social trading network with real-time trade metrics, cross-asset execution, and AI-powered tools—redefining how investors connect, analyze, and trade. Robinhood Social Launch Brings Verified Trades, Crypto Access, and Real-Time Metrics Robinhood Markets (Nasdaq: HOOD) announced on Sept. 10 at the HOOD Summit 2025 in Las Vegas a slate of new features […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/robinhood-debuts-social-trading-app-with-live-crypto-stocks-options-integration/
RealLink
REAL$0.06421+2.06%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24465+1.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016029-7.54%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 10:15
Partager
BlockDAG’s $405M Raise & 3M Daily Miners Redefine Presale Crypto Coins, Leaving Magacoin & BlockchainFX Trailing Behind

BlockDAG’s $405M Raise & 3M Daily Miners Redefine Presale Crypto Coins, Leaving Magacoin & BlockchainFX Trailing Behind

In crypto, attracting attention is easy, but sustaining it is rare. Magacoin Finance has built momentum with a scarcity model and meme-driven appeal, successfully drawing attention from speculative and opportunistic early buyers, drawing buyers looking for early upside. BlockchainFX is emerging with a super-app offering staking rewards and real-world debit card functionality. However, BlockDAG (BDAG) […] The post BlockDAG’s $405M Raise & 3M Daily Miners Redefine Presale Crypto Coins, Leaving Magacoin & BlockchainFX Trailing Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06421+2.06%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05715-0.40%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01895-2.06%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 09:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Native Markets heavily favored on Polymarket to win bid to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin

Robinhood Debuts Social Trading App With Live Crypto, Stocks, Options Integration

BlockDAG’s $405M Raise & 3M Daily Miners Redefine Presale Crypto Coins, Leaving Magacoin & BlockchainFX Trailing Behind

Albania’s AI virtual assistant Diella just got promoted to ‘minister’

SharpLink Transfers 379M USDC To Galaxy Digital: Ethereum Buy Incoming?