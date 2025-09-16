Mike Novogratz Calls Solana the Future as $FORD Goes All in on SOL

2025/09/16 16:29
TLDR:

  • Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz says Solana could power next-gen global markets with unmatched speed and adoption
  • Forward Industries purchased 6.8M SOL worth $1.58B to build the largest Solana treasury to date
  • $FORD will stake a portion of SOL and use Solana-native venues to generate yield and keep trades on-chain
  • Solana processes 6B+ daily transactions, far beyond global market volumes, positioning it for large-scale settlement

Mike Novogratz is doubling down on Solana’s potential. The Galaxy CEO says Solana can power global capital markets with unmatched speed. His remarks came as Forward Industries revealed a $1.58B purchase of SOL. 

The buy created the largest Solana treasury ever assembled. The move signals that institutional-scale capital is flowing into the ecosystem faster than ever.

Novogratz Backs Solana as $FORD Goes All In

Novogratz said Solana’s ability to process 65,000 transactions per second sets it apart from other blockchains. He pointed out that block times could reach 200ms by 2026, with 20ms global finality targeted within five years. 

That performance, he argued, positions Solana as a candidate for real-world market settlement.

Forward Industries acted on that thesis, buying 6.8M SOL on-chain and staking part of it to earn yield. The purchase is backed by Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin Capital, aligning some of crypto’s most recognized institutional players behind Solana.

Solana has been the busiest blockchain in 2025, leading in transaction volume and app-driven revenue while keeping transaction fees near zero. Developers continue building at scale, making the network a hub for retail and institutional applications.

Novogratz’s public support gives this move extra weight. He called Solana “the backbone of next-gen financial markets,” framing $FORD’s treasury as more than a speculative bet.

Solana’s Speed and Role in Future Settlement

Solana’s current capacity exceeds six billion daily transactions, far outpacing global securities markets. That scale, coupled with low fees, makes it a prime candidate for market infrastructure.

Forward Industries plans to use Solana-native trading venues to maintain liquidity and transparency. By staking SOL, the company aims to create shareholder value while deepening participation in the network.

With faster block times on the horizon, Solana is moving closer to matching traditional finance settlement speeds. This technical edge could give it a foothold in clearing and settlement use cases.

The combined effect of capital inflow, growing adoption, and performance improvements is positioning Solana for the next stage of growth. For Novogratz, this is the clearest signal yet that crypto is maturing into global market infrastructure.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the FBI assisted in the capture of British citizen Kai West (also known as "IntelBroker"), who was suspected of serial
